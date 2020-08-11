Wilson Memorial’s Gary 'Kess' Kessler honored with celebration of life Tuesday

Ben Brown had known Kessler for 22 years and had coached with him for over a decade.

“Once in a while in life you’ll have a moment where something happens or you meet somebody and it sort of changes the course of your life,” Brown said. “For me that moment happened when I walked into his classroom many years ago.”

One thing Brown always admired about Kessler was the attention and encouragement he gave student athletes that needed it the most, he said.

“He didn’t just make great athletes, he made great people. He’s touched thousands of lives in that respect,” Brown said.

Eliza Dana was among one of the many student athletes who spoke at Kessler’s celebration of life. Kessler had coached Dana since she was in sixth grade.

“He really is the greatest coach,” Dana said. “I really don’t know what I’m going to do without him my senior year.”

Coach Steve Geiman didn’t attend the celebration of life, but Dana read a letter to the Kessler family on his behalf.