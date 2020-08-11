Wilson Memorial’s Gary 'Kess' Kessler honored with celebration of life Tuesday

Around 50 people gathered at Coyner Springs Park in Waynesboro for a celebration of life for Gary “Kess” Kessler Tuesday evening.
Kessler died unexpectedly in his home on April 3, but the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented the celebration of life until now. He was remembered as an encouraging teacher, coach, incredible role model and an avid storyteller.
Andrea Babral, Kessler’s daughter, thanked everyone for coming to the celebration.
“In this crazy situation, we haven’t had a chance to really get to see everybody and share our feelings with everybody,” Babral said. “I really appreciate you being here.”
Friends, colleagues, students and athletes coached by Kessler in the past spoke at the celebration of life. Crying and laughter were heard throughout the celebration as speakers shared their favorite stories and memories about Kessler.
Kessler taught math and physics for more than 30 years at Fishburne Military School and in Augusta County Public Schools, mostly at Wilson Memorial High. In the past, Kessler had coached football and wrestling but was most recently the cross country and track coach for the school.
“Not only did he make his students better, he made his colleagues better,” said Doug Shifflett, the deputy superintendent for administration at Augusta County Public Schools. “A lot of times teachers don’t make administrators better, but in this case, he did.”
Ben Brown had known Kessler for 22 years and had coached with him for over a decade.
“Once in a while in life you’ll have a moment where something happens or you meet somebody and it sort of changes the course of your life,” Brown said. “For me that moment happened when I walked into his classroom many years ago.”
One thing Brown always admired about Kessler was the attention and encouragement he gave student athletes that needed it the most, he said.
“He didn’t just make great athletes, he made great people. He’s touched thousands of lives in that respect,” Brown said.
Eliza Dana was among one of the many student athletes who spoke at Kessler’s celebration of life. Kessler had coached Dana since she was in sixth grade.
“He really is the greatest coach,” Dana said. “I really don’t know what I’m going to do without him my senior year.”
Coach Steve Geiman didn’t attend the celebration of life, but Dana read a letter to the Kessler family on his behalf.
“I will miss him tremendously and don’t want to think about coaching without him. He really can’t be replaced,” Geiman said in the letter. “He leaves a vacuum that can’t be filled. It will take a long time for us to deal with this and for the kids to do the same. He was well loved by all of us.”
Although Kessler’s wife Angie didn’t speak at Tuesday’s memorial, their love for one another was a big talking point for many of the speakers. The two were both retired and spent time together traveling before Kessler passed away in April.
Diana Beam had taught with Kessler for many years. The last time she saw Kessler in the spring, he was beaming when he talked about traveling with Angie.
“If you knew Gary and Angie, you knew that they are the most incredible love story,” Beam said. “It was a love story not just guided by love, but guided by spirituality, united in a love of God and of life.”
Beam said she felt truly blessed to have known Kessler.
“There’s not a finer human being than Gary Kessler,” she said.
Babral’s husband, Jason, also thanked everyone for coming to the celebration.
“You all were such a big part of Gary’s life,” he said. “I can’t thank you enough for all the stories you’ve shared with us today.”
