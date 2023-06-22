The funeral for the Wintergreen Police Department officer killed last week during a struggle with a suspect is scheduled for noon on Monday afternoon at Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

The Virginia State Police release said the public is invited to a 10 a.m. visitation for Officer M. Christopher Wagner, II, followed by the funeral at noon. Wagner, 31, was a resident of Stuarts Draft.

Wagner was killed Friday night after responding to a report of a dispute between three people on Arrowood Lane in Wintergreen. Two injured men fled the residence. Wagner arrived at the home, located the male suspect in nearby woods, and was shot and killed after a struggle.

The Virginia State Police said Daniel M. Barmak, 23, of Towson, Md., has been charged with one count each of capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding.

The Lynchburg News and Advance Tuesday reported updated charges based on Nelson County court records. The updated charges have Barmak charged with aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and one count each of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and possession of a Schedule I/Schedule II drug.

Barmak was taken into custody Friday night by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Wintergreen police.

The Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the case.