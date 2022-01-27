 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, boy killed in early morning Augusta County fire

  • Updated
  • 0

DOOMS — A woman and boy died in a fire early Thursday morning in Augusta County, according to a press release.

A man with life-threatening injuries was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment, the release said.

The house fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of Purple Cow Road in Dooms.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

At this stage of the investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature, the release said.

