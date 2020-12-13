Woman's Club donates to Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign

The Waynesboro-Augusta Woman's Club donated more than $1,000 to the Salvation Army of Waynesboro on Thursday.

Doris Hulvey, chair of the outreach committee for WAWC, said the group's members made a goal of $500. They more than doubled their intended donation by raising $1,210.

"We are very interested in helping the community, and the Salvation Army is well known for helping people with needs," Hulvey said. "We knew the Salvation Army works with people who need food, clothing, housing and more. That's the people we wanted to reach."

While Woman's Club members have volunteered as bell ringers for the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign in the past, the two organizations have not partnered in this way before.

The $1,210 contributed by the Woman's Club to the Salvation Army was made in memory of Anne Smith, a longtime WAWC member who died Nov. 5. Smith, a past president of the group, previously coordinated volunteer efforts between WAWC and the Salvation Army.

Lt. Rachel Pruitt with Waynesboro's Salvation Army said the donation will go toward Christmas efforts and overall funding for the year which includes food and rent assistance for those in need.