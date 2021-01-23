World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with a drive-by parade in Waynesboro

More than a dozen cars, some decorated with balloons and signs, drove down Florence Avenue in Waynesboro on Saturday morning to see George Swanson on his 100th birthday.

Community members celebrated the World War II veteran's milestone birthday with a drive-by parade, honking their horns and wishing Swanson a happy birthday as they passed. A police escort led the parade.

"I'm just happy to be here," Swanson said.

The 100-year-old Army veteran grew up in North Carolina before moving to Fishersville in 1963, where he then started Swanson Upholstery. He said he never thought he'd make it to be this age but considers himself lucky for it.

"I had a brother who made it to 102, and I've been trying to catch up to him," Swanson said.

Looking back on memories with her father, Swanson's daughter, Juanita Cline, said he was always the more adventurous parent.

"My mother was always scared for us to do anything, to ride a bike, to learn to swim or anything, but daddy got us out there and made us do it and made us learn," Cline said with a smile. "He made life more fun."

November made three years since Swanson moved in with Cline. She said it had been a real privilege to have him live with her.