A familiar store reopened Friday under a new name.

Hallmark gift shop conducted its official grand opening under a new name with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Augusta Chambers of Commerce.

The gift shop, which sells gift items, cards and stationery sets, was under Guy Wright’s name, but he retired in early 2019. The store opened again under Hallmark’s president and CEO, Leonard Banner’s name.

“I feel wonderful,” said store manager Angela Morris. “The turnout was great. We had people lined up at the door. Everybody is so thankful for it to be back. They’re happy.”

Inside the newly-reopened store, a handful of people were shopping for cards, little gifts, and Valentine’s Day stuffed animals and plushies. Free samples of caramel salted popcorn, peanuts and salsas were offered to patrons while they shopped.

One customer, Connie Campbell, heard about the grand opening through a friend. Campbell and her friend used to shop at the store years ago when Wright owned it.

“We used to come to this store all the time years ago,” she said. “Everything feels different.”

With Valentine’s Day coming up, Morris shared some recommendations for people to pick out for their significant other.

“There’s always a Hallmark card,” she said. “Care enough to send the very best.”

Augusta Chambers of Commerce board member Leonard Pittman purchased some blueberry jam for himself and said the grand opening had been “terrific.”

“I’m a big supporter of small businesses,” he said. “I think it’s wonderful that people take a chance on opening something like this. The store is beautiful, and it’s full of great stuff. There’s something for everybody.”

Since Waynesboro has another small business ready to go, so has the growth in the city’s economic prosperity.

“Waynesboro is definitely on the move,” Pittman said. “The location, you can’t beat it. It’s getting better all the time.”