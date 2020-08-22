Zeus Digital Theaters releases new movies for first time since March

For the first time in months, moviegoers experienced new releases at Zeus Digital Theaters on Friday.

“Movie theaters are a fantastic opportunity for people to get out of their houses, get away from their phones and spend time with their friends and family, and enjoy a movie that moves them,” said Brett Hayes, owner of Zeus Digital Theaters.

Zeus Digital Theaters reopened July 1 after closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although summer is a popular time for new releases at the box office, no new movies had been released since the pandemic began.

Donna and Danny Cole went to the movies every weekend before the theater closed in March. The first time they went to the movies all summer was two weeks ago. The two were at the theater Friday night to see Unhinged, one of the two new releases at Zeus.

“I’ve been waiting on this movie to come out,” Donna Cole said.

The couple said it had been terrible not to be able to come to the movies every weekend. They both feel safe coming to the theater after it reopened.

“Some people are more worried about things than I am, but it was nice to feel normal again,” Donna Cole said.