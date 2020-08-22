Zeus Digital Theaters releases new movies for first time since March

For the first time in months, moviegoers experienced new releases at Zeus Digital Theaters on Friday.
“Movie theaters are a fantastic opportunity for people to get out of their houses, get away from their phones and spend time with their friends and family, and enjoy a movie that moves them,” said Brett Hayes, owner of Zeus Digital Theaters.
Zeus Digital Theaters reopened July 1 after closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although summer is a popular time for new releases at the box office, no new movies had been released since the pandemic began.
Donna and Danny Cole went to the movies every weekend before the theater closed in March. The first time they went to the movies all summer was two weeks ago. The two were at the theater Friday night to see Unhinged, one of the two new releases at Zeus.
“I’ve been waiting on this movie to come out,” Donna Cole said.
The couple said it had been terrible not to be able to come to the movies every weekend. They both feel safe coming to the theater after it reopened.
“Some people are more worried about things than I am, but it was nice to feel normal again,” Donna Cole said.
Business has been slow for the theater. This summer’s ticket sales have been what Hayes called “atrocious.”
“It’s absolutely awful.” Hayes said. “We’ve had a few other movies that first ran from smaller studios, but it’s been a terrible year.”
Typically, they’re seeing six to ten people per showing across the theater’s seven screens, Hayes said. Even with new movie releases, Friday’s ticket sales were low.
Bridgette Wood, an employee at Zeus, said this year’s been a lot different than her previous four years working at the theater.
“It’s [been] a little hectic trying to get everything situated, learning the new protocols and making sure people are doing what they should be in the theaters,” Wood said.
A pandemic and no releases didn’t keep Zeus regulars away after the theater reopened.
“We’ve had people since we’ve reopened who come every week and see movies,” Hayes said. “They love it.”
Moviegoers returning to Zeus Digital Theaters for the first time since its reopening won’t notice any significant changes in the theater itself. Theater seats aren’t physically blocked off, but the reserved ticket seating used to purchase tickets automatically blocks off every other row of seats and the seats on either side of you. Employees can override the feature when parties of two or more purchase tickets so that they can sit with one another.
“That’s better guaranteed social distancing than anywhere else and certainly better than on an airplane or standing in line at the gas station,” Hayes said.
Harrison Dunay was at the theater catching a matinee Friday. He commented on the set up.
“I feel safe,” Dunay said. “There were just two of us in there.”
Facial coverings or masks are required in the lobby and other high traffic areas but may be removed when you sit down to watch a movie.
Customers wanting to grab a treat before their movie begins are in luck. The concession stand is still open. The condiment bar is temporarily unavailable, but condiments are still available upon request.
“Everything else works exactly the same as it did before,” Hayes said. “The guests will be able to get their popcorn, soda and candy and have a good time.”
Danny and Donna Cole are excited they can buy movie theater popcorn again. They tried to find a replacement while the theater was closed but always came up short.
“You can’t buy movie popcorn anywhere,” Danny Cole said.
Though the physical changes are the new norm in the theater, Hayes believes going to the movies hasn’t changed and that it’s just as safe as before the pandemic.
“When you come into my theater and the lights dim, the movie is just as awesome as it was before,” Hayes said. “It’s a happy place to go.”
