Man arrested for Waynesboro shooting

  • 0

Waynesboro police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a Wednesday shooting.

Police said Jamar Maurice Bowie, 29, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm.

The incident involved a verbal and physical fight and happened Wednesday in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street. Officers interviewed a 29-year-old female victim, and determined that a shot had been fired from a gun and also found a controlled substance. The female victim was not injured. Bowie was subsequently arrested.

Bowie was being held without bond Thursday at Middle River Regional Jail.

