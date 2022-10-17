 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with attempted murder in Waynesboro shooting

Waynesboro police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder and several other offenses in connection with a Sunday shooting incident on Village Drive.

Gage William Mayne, 26, no fixed address, was being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond after his arrest.

Police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Village Drive on Sunday. They found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and treated and released.

During the investigation, Mayne was identified as a suspect who had fled the scene in a car. The car was found on the northeast side of Waynesboro with Mayne inside.

Police said Mayne was arrested on the following charges: aggravated malicious wounding, attempted second degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder and four counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer in the performance of duties.

