Man dies in fatal crash in Augusta County

A West Virginian man died Tuesday morning after his vehicle was struck from behind while stationary in Augusta County, the Virginia State Police announced in a release.

A highway work zone crash truck, contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation, was stationary in the left northbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 233-mile-marker as the highway work zone crew was setting up cones to establish the work zone.

A tractor-trailer traveling north in the left lane on I-81 rear-ended the stationary truck, causing it to crash into a median and overturn. The tractor-trailer also ran off the side of the interstate into the median.

The driver of the crash truck, Shawn P. Dick, 32, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died at the scene.

The crash truck had its arrow board activated and amber lights flashing at the time of the crash, the release said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old male from Baltimore, Maryland, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending while the crash remains under investigation.

