Man dies in single-vehicle Mount Sidney crash

The driver of a 2006 Honda Civic died Thursday night in Augusta County when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Thea accident happened about 7:37 p.m. on Limestone Road a mile and half north of Quicks Mill Road in Mount Sidney.

The driver of the Honda, Wallace L. Blackwell, 36, of Mount Sidney, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The Virginia State Police said the Honda was headed north on Limestone Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side and struck a tree.

Three passengers in the Honda – an 11-year-old female, an eight-year-old male and a 12-year-old male --- all were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. All wore seat belts.

