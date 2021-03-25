Man dies in Stuarts Draft fire

STUARTS DRAFT — One man is dead, and another has been transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University Health in Richmond after a house caught ablaze early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.

The Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to calls at 6:18 a.m. reporting the fire on Dodge Street, Chief Dave Nichols said. The fire was visible from the front side of the house when crews arrived, he said.

“It involved the interior of the structure and extended onto the front porch,” Nichols said.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes of response, he said.

The two men inside were brothers. One was able to exit the house while sustaining injuries, while the other was unable to get out.

“They did have one occupant who self-rescued,” Nichols said. “That occupant was taken to Augusta Health and then later transferred VCU in Richmond. They have a higher level of care for burn injuries. The second person was still inside. Our crews were able to enter the structure and locate the victim and remove the victim. He was treated on scene by paramedics and did not survive.”

The damage to the house was extensive.