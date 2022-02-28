Manslaughter charges certified against man after accident that killed Waynesboro woman

A district judge has certified to a grand jury a charge of vehicular manslaughter against a man for an accident that killed a Waynesboro woman in October.

Judge William Cleaveland made his ruling Monday against Fredrick Palka after reviewing case law and legal briefs on the case, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter. A charge of driving under the influence was also certified.

Cleaveland had withheld a final decision after a hearing last week in the case. The judge was uncertain whether Palka’s alcohol intoxication provided a direct causal link in the accident, which killed Christina Royston, 38, of Waynesboro.

Royston suffered fatal head trauma on Oct. 4 when she was hit while standing in the road on East Main Street in Waynesboro. Royston was talking to a man whose motorcycle had collided with her 2018 Dodge van.

As the two argued, a 1998 Honda traveling towards Waynesboro and driven by Palka on Main Street struck Royston. She died after being taken to the hospital.

Palka had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.199. Waynesboro police said Palka had told them he had four shots of alcohol in his car after leaving his job at Crozet Pizza earlier that night. He had reportedly also consumed a beer at work.

Palka, 53, has been held in jail since his arrest.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.