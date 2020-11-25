Many thankful for Joan and Walter Brown's family farm

Years ago, Walter registered his farm as a Virginia Century Farm, a designation earned only if the farm has been in the same family for more than one hundred years. The official designation means a lot to the Browns.

“There is a lot of pride in it,” he said. “At one time, in the Arbor Hill area, there were about 2,500 acres of African American owned farmland. Today, it is about 100 acres. The wealth of the Black community has been lost and that is true all around Augusta County.”

A century ago, Walter and his brother calculated that there were 10,000-12,000 acres of Black-owned farmland in the county. Today, Hidden Springs is among the last.

“One time, Dad and a white neighbor were working together on a fence and the neighbor said ‘someday all of this land will be mine.’ My dad silently vowed that that was never going to happen and he instilled in his kids to hang onto their land,” he said.

“There is pride in having your own farm. I am going to hold onto this for my two daughters and my nieces and nephews. I know that it makes them feel good to have that legacy,” he said.

Walter paused and added one more powerful thought about why Hidden Springs Farm, a Virginia Century Farm, is so important.

“Owning a farm is the reason why my grandfather, an illiterate Black man who was born a slave, could vote. It was because he had land. That is the truth of it.”