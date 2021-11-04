MARTIN'S donates 1,000 turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

VERONA — As a part of the longstanding partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, MARTIN’S employees from various locations around the Shenandoah Valley helped organize produce and restock shelves on Wednesday at the food bank in Verona.
The GIANT Company, the parent organization of MARTIN'S, also donated 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as Thanksgiving approaches. The GIANT Company donated 10,000 turkeys in total to food banks across the east coast to ensure families in need could celebrate the holidays with a nice meal.
“Donations like the one today from Martin’s is an example of what happens for us thousands of times a year,” said Karen Ratzlaff, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s chief philanthropy officer. “Martin’s is a major partner and have been by our side for many years. Today, they’ve sent volunteers to do some of the work that saves us money and staff time.”
Martin’s contributions to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank include both monetary and food donations, as they’ve provided the food bank with over 300,000 pounds of food in 2020, according to Blue Ridge CEO Michael McKee in March.
“With a dollar, we can provide four meals, so it goes a long way,” Ratzlaff said of donations.
The volunteers sifted through cases of produce to identify any rotten portions and remove them. The produce that is still good was packaged into cases and will be delivered to the community through mobile food pantries. The food bank purchases a lot of its produce from auctions and implements that into its mobile strategy, as the produce has a shorter shelf-life than other foods.
“It’s all going to go in our food mobile program, which goes into neighborhoods where they will hand them out,” Greta Vandevander said.
The small number of unusable portions of produce will still go to use.
“We have a local hog farmer who comes and picks up all that too, so nothing goes to waste,” Vandevander said.