Martin's employees volunteer at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Giant donates 250 hams

VERONA — As Easter approaches, several Martin’s employees from locations around the Shenandoah Valley helped pack and organize boxes for those in need at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Wednesday afternoon.
The volunteers gathered to pack boxes in a safe, socially distanced way, as they wore gloves and stood six feet apart along an assembly line while filling boxes with varieties of foods including rice, green beans and toasted oats. The Giant Company, the parent company of Martin’s, donated 250 hams to the Blue Ridge Food Bank.
“We have a long-term partnership with Martin’s,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said. “They donate food through their stores, as well as from their corporate offices. Through their stores, we’ve seen about 300,000 pounds of food donated in just the last year.”
Since Thanksgiving, Martin’s has donated 16,000 pounds of hams and turkeys.
“They step up and they provide the kind of food we need most for our families in need,” McKee said. “Especially around the holidays, whether that’s Christmas, News Years, or Easter. Martin’s has been there to make sure that we’re able to make the holidays a little special and provide food that has high nutrient value as well.”
For Josh Laprevotte, the store manager at Martin’s in Staunton, the partnership is an opportunity to help the community during unprecedented times.
“It’s very important for us to work with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank year-round, not just during the holidays, because hunger never ceases,” Laprevotte said. “This year is obviously very challenging with COVID, so we wanted to make sure we were doing our part to be a part of the community and help those in need.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has seen a surge in volunteers, with more than 1,300 people helping the nonprofit.
“As we come out of the pandemic and we have more people with vaccinations, we hope to expand our volunteer opportunities, so these good people have something meaningful to do,” Mckee said.
The food bank struggled at times with food donations during the pandemic, as many grocery stores did not have food to donate for the first several months. As a result, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has spent more than $5 million buying food to distribute, McKee said.
All of this coincides with a record increase in demand for the organization. During the 2008 recession, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank served about 120,000 households a month. In May, the nonprofit helped about 140,000 households.
“It was an enormous surge at a time when we were seeing really low food donations,” McKee said. “Things have leveled out a bit, but we’re still at roughly level. A record amount of food being purchased and distributed, and people being served. We do think that this is going to be the case for a long time.”
McKee thinks the federal stimulus package and the relief it offers will help prevent food banks from becoming overwhelmed. However, many people hit the hardest by the pandemic will need help for a while, he said.
“We know that we have a lot of folks who are going to need our help long after the time at which we think the economy has entered a real recovery,” he said.