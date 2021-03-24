Martin's employees volunteer at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Giant donates 250 hams

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very important for us to work with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank year-round, not just during the holidays, because hunger never ceases,” Laprevotte said. “This year is obviously very challenging with COVID, so we wanted to make sure we were doing our part to be a part of the community and help those in need.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has seen a surge in volunteers, with more than 1,300 people helping the nonprofit.

“As we come out of the pandemic and we have more people with vaccinations, we hope to expand our volunteer opportunities, so these good people have something meaningful to do,” Mckee said.

The food bank struggled at times with food donations during the pandemic, as many grocery stores did not have food to donate for the first several months. As a result, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has spent more than $5 million buying food to distribute, McKee said.

All of this coincides with a record increase in demand for the organization. During the 2008 recession, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank served about 120,000 households a month. In May, the nonprofit helped about 140,000 households.