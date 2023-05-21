STAUNTON — The 2023 graduating class of Mary Baldwin University was challenged Sunday to use their talents and commitment to deal with an array of perplexing world problems.

Retiring philosophy professor Edward Scott posed the question of what the graduates would do. “Will you work, will you play or will you procreate?”

Scott said global warming and climate change are at the top of the list. “The Earth is on fire and the water is rising to such levels,” he said, He said the students have the knowledge to solve global warming and climate change.

There are also the ethical dilemmas posed by gun possession and the merit of the 2nd Amendment, Scott said.

Scott said he has worked during his life to “share the burden of women’s emancipation. But he asked the graduates, how many would become doctors, gynecologists and obstetricians. And he spoke of those who would become teachers.

If they do, Scott wondered “will you question the rationale of burning books.”

And while Scott said the graduates are up to the task for facing the challenges, he directly asked them to always work for justice. “Justice calls to you every day,” he said.

Scott was honored with the Algernon Sydney non-student leadership award. In addition to decades of teaching, Scott served as the academic dean of Mary Baldwin for three years, and has served in a variety of leadership positions in Staunton, including the Staunton School Board.

Sunday’s commencement was also the last for retiring MBU President Pamela Fox, who is retiring at the end of June after 20 years.

Fox praised the graduates for steering through the global pandemic while they were at Mary Baldwin. “I thank you for the courage you have shown,” she said. She also said the students have demonstrated leadership on key issues such as social justice and inclusivity.

The more than 300 undergraduates receiving degrees Sunday included students as young as 17 and as old as 71, according to Fox.