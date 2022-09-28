Mary Baldwin recognized with national award for PK-12 educator training

The Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation has recognized Mary Baldwin University in Staunton as one of the country’s top schools for preaparing PK-12 educators.

Mary Baldwin joins 30 U.S. colleges and universities as a recipient of the Frank Murray Leadership Award. The award honors institutions for continuous leadeership and innovation in the field of teacher education.

The award is named in honor of Frank Murray, dean of the University of Delaware College of Educaton from 1979-99. He was a leader in creating national standards of excellence for PK-12 teachers.

The award recognized programs that show continuous improvement in equipping students with the skills needed in a diverse range of classroom settings following graduation.

Mary Baldwin Associate Dean and Director of Teacher Education Pam Bailey said the univesity’s program emphasizes personalized pasths to meet invidual goals. Nearly 80 percent of the program’s graduates go on to work in locations suffering from critical teacher shortages.

“We re extremely proud ouf ours students and instructors and the hard sworks they do, day in and day out,” Bailey said. “This award shows we’re one of the top educator preparation providers in the nation. It validates the fact that our students and their families are investing in an education program that is second to none.”