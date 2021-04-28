Mary Baldwin University announces they will require COVID-19 vaccines

STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University announced on Wednesday it would be joining the shortlist of Virginia colleges that are requiring students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
MBU joins Hampton University and Virginia Wesleyan as the only higher-education schools in the state to take this step, which MBU said will allow them to provide a safer environment for students and drastically reduce the need for testing.
“A fully vaccinated campus community provides the greatest chance of returning to more normal operations and delivering the richest possible student experience while ensuring the safety of the entire MBU family,” the university said in a statement. “While masking and distancing will continue to be necessary to some degree, an immunized population will provide greater flexibility for those measures.”
The university listed other benefits such as the reduced need for quarantining, increased capacity in classrooms and fewer restrictions and disruptions to the academic year overall.
The widespread availability of the vaccines, as well as their effectiveness in preventing cases and transmission, led MBU to decide to mandate them.
“Since its rollout, the vaccine has been proven safe and effective at protecting against the deadly and highly contagious COVID-19 virus. Further, it is now widely available throughout the country at no cost,” MBU said.
The legality of mandating vaccines has been hotly debated throughout the United States since the emergence of the treatment, but Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said on Monday that universities could require vaccines.
MBU is a private university, which means they may set their own requirements. Few schools have made similar decisions to MBU, who said they are prepared to begin safely in the fall.
“We are optimistic about the coming year and are proud to take this step that prioritizes the health of our community while contributing to our nation’s recovery,” the university said.