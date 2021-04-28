Mary Baldwin University announces they will require COVID-19 vaccines

STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University announced on Wednesday it would be joining the shortlist of Virginia colleges that are requiring students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.

MBU joins Hampton University and Virginia Wesleyan as the only higher-education schools in the state to take this step, which MBU said will allow them to provide a safer environment for students and drastically reduce the need for testing.

“A fully vaccinated campus community provides the greatest chance of returning to more normal operations and delivering the richest possible student experience while ensuring the safety of the entire MBU family,” the university said in a statement. “While masking and distancing will continue to be necessary to some degree, an immunized population will provide greater flexibility for those measures.”

The university listed other benefits such as the reduced need for quarantining, increased capacity in classrooms and fewer restrictions and disruptions to the academic year overall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The widespread availability of the vaccines, as well as their effectiveness in preventing cases and transmission, led MBU to decide to mandate them.