Meet the team — Q&A with The News Virginian reporters and photographers

Answer: I am a sports photographer for the News Virginian. This will be my second year working here.

Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?

A: Getting to do what I love and watch sports at the same time.

Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?

A: I am from Staunton and this is my first job.

Q: What is your favorite photo you have taken at The News Virginian?

A: Every photo I take is unique in it’s own way so I have no favorites.

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

A: I spend most of my free time outside working on my photography and playing sports.

Q: What is your favorite sports team?

A: Virginia Tech.

Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?

A: My family’s farm.