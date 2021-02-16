Meet the team — Q&A with The News Virginian reporters and photographers

The News Virginian staff, from reporters to photographers, editors to advertising representatives, have been working to keep Waynesboro and its surrounding communities informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Getting out and interacting with members of the community, whether at a Waynesboro City Council meeting or a Little Giants sporting event, was once routine practice. However, for the past 10 months, we have been spending more time at home working remotely.
But that has begun to change with some meetings being attended in person and high school sports in full swing. So we thought we would reintroduce ourselves.
Most of our news reporting is done by full-time writers Logan Bogert, Jaclyn Barton and Ben Craft.
"Our three reporters at The News Virginian are young, passionate journalists," said Derek Armstrong, managing editor at The News Virginian. "They keep me on my toes with their enthusiasm and fresh ideas. Logan is a whiz when it comes to social media, Jaclyn is always willing to tackle new challenges, and Ben is an easy-going guy willing to lend a hand when asked."
Our sports coverage is handled by an experienced group of part-time writers and photographers that have vast experience covering the Valley. Our sports team includes three former sports editors and one assistant sports editor. Our main freelance sports reporters include Hubert F. Grim III, Steve Cox, Nancy Sorrells, Chris Lassiter and Bill Meade.
"Longtime sports fans in the area will recognize some of our writers," Armstrong said. "Hubert F. Grim III is practically royalty. He's been watching and covering Valley sports since he was a child and was taught by his father, who was sports editor at The News Leader when Hubert was growing up. Chris also grew up in Staunton and played basketball for the city's high school before becoming a sports reporter for The News Leader. Nancy, Steve and Bill bring decades of knowledge to our sports department as well. The News Virginian and our readers are lucky to have such a talented group covering prep sports."
Other freelance journalists who help cover sports, and sometimes news, are former News Virginian reporter Bob Stuart, James Madison University graduate student Mattie Marsh, Wilson Memorial and JMU alum Brandon Ellis, Riverheads junior Aiden Hearn and Staunton junior Isaiah Lassiter.
“It’s always a joy when the legendary Bob Stuart writes another story for us,” Armstrong said. “Mattie is an up-and-comer with potential to do great things. And I’m glad The News Virginian is able to give young, aspiring journalists like Brandon, Aiden and Isaiah an opportunity to gain hands-on experience.”
Below is a closer look at the full-time and part-time News Virginian journalists helping to report on happenings in the Valley, whether it’s breaking news, sports or a feel-good story.
•••
Derek Micah Armstrong
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: Managing editor, which means I manage the newsroom staff. I have been here since September 2018.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I'm passionate about community journalism and that's what The News Virginian is all about. Playing a role in providing our community with stories that impact and inform readers is fun.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I was raised in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. I attended Asbury University in Kentucky and have worked at papers in Kentucky, Ohio, Florida, New Hampshire and Vermont. I moved to Virginia in 2008 when I began working at The News Leader in Staunton. I then spent six years designing the sports pages at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: Unfortunately, I don't write much. Instead, I assign reporters stories to write.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: I enjoy playing video games, reading books and watching movies and television shows.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: I have been a Boston Celtics fan ever since watching Larry Bird play live in Boston as a child. I am also a longtime Washington Football Team fan.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: During the summer I enjoy taking my family to Sherando Lake. I also enjoy the spending time on the South River Greenway in downtown Waynesboro and I enjoyed walking through the Blue Ridge Tunnel in Crozet.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Depends, The Fishin' Pig is great when I'm craving shrimp, New York Flying Pizza a favorite when I want Italian food. The Green Leaf Grill and Heritage On Main are nice for special occasions. When it comes to fast food, Jersey Mike's and Bojangles are my favorite.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: Disney World. I love Splash Mountain and can often be heard singing Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah when in a cheerful mood.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Dogs. I love Uhtred, my Toy Manchester Terrier. Unfortunately, my wife has three cats.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: In college while attending Ichthus, a Christian music festival, I met James Madison University alumni Margaret Becker. As a college student I also met author Dick Francis and Charlton Heston at book signings. I have also met Al Gore when he was vice president and Howard Dean when he was running for president.
•••
Logan Bogert
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I'm a full-time general assignment reporter, mostly covering the city of Waynesboro through local government, features and breaking news. I have worked for the News Virginian since October 2019.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I enjoy connecting with people in the community, sharing their stories and keeping the community informed.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I grew up in Culpeper. Before coming to Waynesboro, I was working as a full-time reporter for a sister publication, The Greene County Record, in Stanardsville.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: I cover every Waynesboro City Council meeting and keep an eye on social media, combined with story suggestions from readers or sources who contact me.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: I enjoyed writing a feature on Pam Coleman last year, a public health nurse with the Central Shenandoah Health District who retired after more than 40 years. She was really a joy to interview and impacted generations of women in this community.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: Off the clock, I enjoy hiking, going to the gym, and spending time with my family and friends when possible.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: I enjoy the South River Greenway in Waynesboro, as well as the hiking trails I've been able to cross of my list so far including Crabtree Falls, Natural Bridge and Humpback Rocks.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: I frequent Micah's Coffee more than I'd like to admit.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Cats.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Through work, the most famous person I've interviewed would probably be Philip Morris who has won five national championship titles in the NASCAR Whelen All-American weekend series. Outside of work, I once ran into "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.
•••
Jaclyn Barton
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I’m a reporter at The News Virginian. I cover education, features and more for Waynesboro and Augusta County. I’ve worked for the newspaper since June 2020.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I love connecting with the people who live in the Shenandoah Valley. Having the chance to share other’s stories is truly an honor.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I was born and raised in Russell County in southwest Virginia. I moved here last June after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University with my master’s degree in multimedia journalism.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: Many of my story ideas come out of things I see happening on social media.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: One of my favorite stories is one of the most recent stories I did about a Waynesboro man who celebrated his 100th birthday with a drive-by parade.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: I enjoy baking cakes and finding new recipes to cook at home with my fiancé. Before the pandemic hit, most of my free time was spent going to concerts or enjoying live music in Richmond.
Q: Who is your favorite musician?
A: My favorite band is The Avett Brothers. I’ve seen them in concert 12 times now.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: Moving to the valley during a pandemic has been challenging. Unfortunately, I haven’t gotten to explore as much as I would like to.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: My dream vacation would be a trip to Paris, France.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Both! I have two cats that I love dearly, but I can’t wait to have a dog someday when I move out of an apartment into a house with more space.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: No, but I do hope to meet Taylor Swift someday.
•••
Ben Craft
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I cover stories in Augusta County and sports. I started around six months ago.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I like connecting with the local community to tell stories that people otherwise might miss, and highlighting the local athletes for their performances.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: All over, I’ve moved 12 times in my life. Most recently, before moving to Staunton, I lived in Woodbridge, Virginia. I graduated from Liberty University last May.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: I keep an eye on the happenings in the area and decide based on what I think is important to people or what I would like to read if I were on the other side.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: I enjoyed speaking to Eddie Zimmerman on his last day before retiring from Sam’s Hot Dog stand on Main Street.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: I'm pretty much always watching sports in my free time, or enjoying a Disney movie.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Edmonton Oilers, and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: The American Shakespeare Center is a great place to catch a show.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Kathy’s in Staunton, classic diner food done well.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: I'd like to go to Australia someday.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Definitely dogs.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: I’ve met Skip Bayless, Hugh Freeze and LeBron James’ least favorite teammate, J.R. Smith.
•••
Hubert F. Grim III
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: Freelance sports reporter; starting Year 5.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: Opportunity to continue covering and writing about area sports after being laid off from The News Leader in April 2015 when sports editor position was eliminated.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: Born and raised in Augusta County. Spent 50 years at The News Leader from following my father around when he was sports editor to part-time sports writer to assistant sports editor to sports editor.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: Whichever games or stories hold the most interest to me.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: Riverheads football state championships and Robert E. Lee boys basketball state championship.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: Own a farm and watch sports on TV.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Green Bay Packers, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Virginia Cavaliers.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: My farm, which is my private sanctuary.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Mill Street Grill or Depot in Staunton.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: Maui (been there four times for Maui Invitational).
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Two cats.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Magic Johnson at the Maui Invitational.
•••
Steve Cox
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: Part-time sports writer for about three years.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: Gives me the opportunity to continue writing about high school sports which is one of my passions.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I grew up in Augusta County in the town of Spottswood. I'm currently working in the athletic media relations department at Bridgewater College. Prior to that, I was sports editor at the News Leader. Been working in the sports media industry for more than three decades.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: I just go to the games that are assigned.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: Any high school contest is a great to cover. Giving those youngsters a few minutes in the spotlight makes covering high school sports a rewarding job.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: I like attending college basketball and baseball games. I also love going to auctions.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Big fan of Virginia Cavaliers basketball and baseball.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: Love being at the ballpark in the summer watching Valley League or county league baseball games.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: I eat out a lot so there are quite a few. Going to go with Urgies — best cheesesteaks around.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: I don't do vacations, but I would like to take a trip sometime to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Neither
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Working in newspaper business, I got the chance to meet a lot of sports personalities. Met and talked with Dick Vitale. Met a lot of NASCAR personalities when going to the races — Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr., Dale Jarrett, Richard Petty, etc.
•••
Nancy Sorrells
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I just like writing and photography to tell a story — sports, feature, whatever story needs telling. I have worked at The News Virginian for about three years. However, I have been writing sports since 1981 ... 40 years ago, yikes.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I like the freedom of being able to express my creativity in a story and I like the opportunity to help people get their stories told. Everybody has a story and I see myself as a facilitator who can help others know that person's story or can help people remember a story from the past.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I am from Greenville. I am a trained historian (master's degree). Perhaps I have a split personality — half history, half writing, mostly sports writing. When I can combine the two, that's always fun. I was able to do that a lot in this past year when I did a whole series of articles that looked at sports photos from the past and told their story. I used to work at the Frontier Culture Museum, but left there in 1998 to be a freelance historian every since. I co-own a history publishing company called Lot's Wife Publishing.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: As I am out in the community I see things and hear things and that helps me decide what to write about. Of course, the editor also assigns stories.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: I like telling the story of Jakes and of Rhonda's W.'s marine son Jason who was killed in war. I liked telling the history stories of Man Walking on the Moon and the connections to Waynesboro, about the Camille Flood in 1969 and the death and destruction that it caused, and of the pandemic of 1918. I also liked telling the story of Ricky Ray, a high school sports star at Waynesboro, who played for the NFL and now works for the World Bank.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: Free time, what's that? I go hiking, bicycling, read, play with photography.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Baltimore Orioles, University of Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: The backroads of Augusta County when spring has sprung.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Mill Street Grill for something upscale, Wright's Dairy Rite for something tasty, Chicano Boy for something delicious.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: Antarctica
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Two dogs, two cats (and a tank of tropical fish).
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Lefty Driesell (former Terps coach), I interviewed Joe Gibbs one on one once a long time ago.
•••
Chris Lassiter
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I'm a freelance sports writer. I've been working with the newspaper a grand total of three weeks, although I've covered sports in the Valley for decades.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: My favorite thing is reconnecting with the sports community, and my son Isaiah is taking pictures at the games I cover.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I'm from Staunton. I wrote for The News Leader for 15 years, and I've written a number of magazine articles and a couple of theology books.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: I come from a line of storytellers, and I live in a community of great storytellers. I feel like a have a good nose for stories that would interest and intrigue the community.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: I've only been writing for three weeks. My first story was a girls basketball game between Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft, and it was my first time covering a game in five years. It was special for that reason.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: If I have free time, I work on finish writing books and going through the process of getting them published.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Basketball is my favorite sport by a lot, but I've been a Kansas City Chiefs fan since June 29, 1983. You can google Joe Delaney to understand the significance of that date.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: I have two favorite places in the Valley. 1. My church, New Valley Church. 2. D. Moats Barber Shop.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: My favorite restaurant in the Valley is The Smoking Rooster, because I love jerk chicken and one of my former high school and college basketball teammate runs it.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: I've been fortunate to travel a lot. Normally, I'm a homebody. I love Virginia and don't feel the need to leave often. But with this pandemic, I'd love to revisit Eleuthera in the Bahamas.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: I'm allergic to cats. Dogs for sure.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Being a reporter, you tend to meet a lot of famous people. I've interviewed Magic Johnson, Doc Rivers, Michael Vick, Venus Williams. But they're not excited to meet you. Ha ha ha! It's just their job to talk to the media. I'd rather hang out with my friends or meet someone who is doing a lot of good in the world than a famous person.
•••
Bill Meade
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: Freelance sports writer. I began working for The News Virginian as a part-time sportswriter. Then I was hired full-time under sports editor Jim Gordon. I left the paper to take a sports editor position at Luray with the Page News and Courier for nine and a half years. I continued to write part-time with The News Virginian. This is the third time I have worked as a part-time freelancer with The News Virginian.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: Talking with the high school athletes.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I am a native of Staunton and attended Robert E. Lee High School and the College of William & Mary. I have taught school, sold insurance in addition to sportswriting.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: Hubert tells me which games to cover. Kidding. Sort of.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: My favorite stories have been covering state championship games and also we used to cover college football and basketball games at U.VA. and Va. Tech back in the day.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: In my free time I play tennis and golf and read.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: My favorite sports teams currently are the UVa men's basketball team and the San Francisco Giants.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: There are too many to choose from, but four that come to mind are Bearfence Mountain on the Skyline Drive, anywhere on the Blue Ridge Parkway, McAfee Knob (near Salem) and most anywhere in Highland County.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Mill Street Grill in Staunton.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: Spain. (Have been to Ireland and would return anytime).
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Don't have any pets but love dogs.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: I have interviewed 11-time Gold Glove shortstop Omar Vizquel, have met George W. Bush at the White House, have followed Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at two different golf events and have met Grand Slam tennis great Roy Emerson (Australia).
•••
Bob Stuart
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I am a contributor now. Retired full-time in 2018 after 21 years.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I have always enjoyed the opportunity to do a variety of stories from political to educational and medical.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: Grew up in Richmond. Worked in newspapers for 41 years, including 19 years in South Carolina.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: When I worked full-time, much depended on breaking news and generating ideas based on news and newsmakers.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: One of my favorites was a series of stories on the 2009 Virginia governor's race. Also enjoyed doing an in-depth story on charter schools in Virginia.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: Read and watch major league baseball.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: New York Yankees. I have been a fan since the 1960s.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: Shenandoah National Park.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Mrs. Rowe's.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: London.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: None.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: I interviewed the singer James Brown and covered his criminal trial. Did a phone interview with then vice presidential candidate Joe Biden. Did an interview in the Baltimore Orioles clubhouse with Hall of Fame member Frank Robinson.
•••
Mattie Marsh
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: For the last year, I have worked as a freelance writer and sports photographer for The News Virginian.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: I love the creative challenge and vibrant spectrum of stories that the people of this area inspire in my writing. While growing me professionally, The News Virginian continues to deepen my appreciation for the community that raised me.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I am from Middlebrook, Va. Prior to this, I worked in journalism for a weekly paper in Lexington. Presently, I am an M.A. of English candidate at James Madison University.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: It varies so much! I don’t know that I have a decisive criterion, but I do generally gravitate toward stories that challenge me and/or showcase the spirit and singular qualities of individuals within our community.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: Riverheads Wins States photos and WWII Vet story.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: If I am not outside or reading, I love fiddling old-time tunes and strumming on my guitar in my free time.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Philadelphia Eagles.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: My family’s farm.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Aioli in Staunton.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: Either Sheridan, Wyoming or Asos, Greece.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Dogs.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Yes, Former President Gerald R. Ford! I was young.
•••
Isaiah Lassiter
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I am a freelance photographer for The News Virginian. I have been working here for one month.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: My favorite thing about working at The News Virginian is taking pictures of sporting events.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I am from Staunton. Previously I had worked a part-time summer job at a park pool.
Q: What is your favorite photo you have taken at The News Virginian?
A: My favorite picture that I have taken was of Waynesboro’s Kyan Kirby jumping for a rebound.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: In my free time I enjoy skating around the city of Staunton.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: My favorite sports team is the Boston Celtics.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: My favorite place in the Valley is the Staunton downtown area.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: My favorite restaurant in the valley is El Puerto.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: My dream vacation destination is Ireland.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: I definitely prefer dogs.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: I have met a famous person before while he was speaking on a book he had written previously.
•••
Aiden Hearn
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: I am a sports photographer for the News Virginian. This will be my second year working here.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: Getting to do what I love and watch sports at the same time.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: I am from Staunton and this is my first job.
Q: What is your favorite photo you have taken at The News Virginian?
A: Every photo I take is unique in it’s own way so I have no favorites.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: I spend most of my free time outside working on my photography and playing sports.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Virginia Tech.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: My family’s farm.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Now and Zen in Charlottesville.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: A trip to Greece and Rome.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: I love dogs.
•••
Brandon Ellis
Question: What is your position/role at The News Virginian? How long have you worked for the newspaper?
Answer: Sports stringer; seven months.
Q: What is your favorite thing about working at The News Virginian?
A: Covering sports and talking about sports.
Q: Where are you from? What did you do before this?
A: Fishersville, Virginia. I worked and studied hard at James Madison University to get to this dream.
Q: How do you decide what stories you write?
A: I look at what is the best story and what I would like to read personally.
Q: What is your favorite story you have written at The News Virginian?
A: A Fort Defiance feature on the college decisions.
Q: What do you like to do in your free time?
A: Play sports games and watch a bunch of sports.
Q: What is your favorite sports team?
A: Philadelphia Eagles.
Q: What is your favorite place in the Valley?
A: James Madison University (my alma mater).
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the Valley?
A: Scotto’s.
Q: Dream vacation destination?
A: Hawaii.
Q: Dogs or cats?
A: Dogs.
Q: Have you ever met someone famous?
A: Yes, Lindsay Czarniak.