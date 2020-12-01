Middle River Regional Jail board members discuss COVID-19 standards and expansion following outbreak

Following the announcement of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases Monday, the Middle Ridge Regional Jail Authority Board met Tuesday afternoon to give a report on safety standards and discuss a potential expansion to the facility.
MRRJ conducted tests last Wednesday that resulted in 213 positive cases among inmates, as well as 14 staff members. The jail tested because of an uptick in cases in staff last week.
A factor that contributed to the outbreak, which the board discussed, was overcrowding of the jail. MRRJ is designed to hold 396 inmates but is currently housing 850. The jail is not able to separate all positive cases from negatives, so the plan is to isolate inmates in place, said jail Superintendent Jeff Newton.
“We don’t have the capacity to isolate every offender individually because they tested positive,” Newton said. “We’re doing the best we can with the physical plant that we have and are designing a process that keeps everybody as safe as possibly can. I think we’ve done an exceptional job since March of keeping the virus out of this facility. Unfortunately, the pandemic has gone on longer than anyone anticipated.”
Part of the reason for the overpopulation of MRRJ comes from the 345 prisoners in the state’s system that the state has yet to take off the jail’s hands. Newton explained COVID-19 likely delayed the process of out-processing those prisoners even further. Members of the board discussed the options for these prisoners, but county attorney Jeff Gore said it’s a problem throughout the state.
“On the surface, it’s not as if the state is violating the law,” Gore said. “They have the legal ability to do this. Middle River is not alone, jails are out of compliance all over the state.”
During the public comments section of the meeting, Anna Cubbage voiced concerns toward the safety standards at MRRJ, calling into question the consistency of face-coverings at the facility.
“There were documented instances of staff at the Middle River Regional Jail not wearing PPE and refusing to provide PPE to inmates, and now obviously there’s an outbreak at Middle River Regional Jail,” Cubbage said. “I want to know what the board is going to do about the 485 documented cases where staff were directly disobeying Virginia state law.”
Newton said since the jail handed out masks in June, there has been compliance with mask-wearing. The only exception to this is inmates who are in their housing units, where mask-mandates are not enforced to prevent conflict between staff and inmates.
After providing the update on COVID-19, the board moved onto discussing expansion options. The board looked at a variety of options that will add 400 minimum-security beds to the facility, over double the currently rated capacity of 396.
Despite the discussion, the board will not be voting on any of the options until its Feb. 2 meeting. For now, MRRJ will continue to fight the outbreak inside their facility.
“To state the obvious, none of us want anyone to get COVID-19,” Rockingham County administrator Stephen King said. “Our staff care about these people as individuals, so our desire from the beginning was to keep COVID out of the jail. Unfortunately, it got in, and now they’re trying to deal with it responsibly. We share the public’s interest in trying to keep these people safe.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!