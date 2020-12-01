Middle River Regional Jail board members discuss COVID-19 standards and expansion following outbreak

Following the announcement of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases Monday, the Middle Ridge Regional Jail Authority Board met Tuesday afternoon to give a report on safety standards and discuss a potential expansion to the facility.

MRRJ conducted tests last Wednesday that resulted in 213 positive cases among inmates, as well as 14 staff members. The jail tested because of an uptick in cases in staff last week.

A factor that contributed to the outbreak, which the board discussed, was overcrowding of the jail. MRRJ is designed to hold 396 inmates but is currently housing 850. The jail is not able to separate all positive cases from negatives, so the plan is to isolate inmates in place, said jail Superintendent Jeff Newton.

“We don’t have the capacity to isolate every offender individually because they tested positive,” Newton said. “We’re doing the best we can with the physical plant that we have and are designing a process that keeps everybody as safe as possibly can. I think we’ve done an exceptional job since March of keeping the virus out of this facility. Unfortunately, the pandemic has gone on longer than anyone anticipated.”