Middle River Regional Jail board postpones expansion talks

VERONA — While some attendees anticipated a vote, the Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board did not discuss the expansion of the facility at their quarterly meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King opened the meeting by stating no action or discussion between the board would be conducted at Tuesday’s meeting, despite its placement on the agenda. King said the jail still needs to present its expansion plans to more localities and expansion will on the agenda for the June 1 meeting.

Middle River Regional Jail must receive approval from four of the five localities to move forward with expansion. Waynesboro’s City Council expressed some concerns about the project at its March 22 meeting.

The meeting follows a peaceful rally held Monday evening in front of the jail to oppose expansion plans, and some of those residents attended Tuesday’s board meeting.

Hannah Wittmer, of Harrisonburg, took issue with the use of the rated capacity metric used by MRRJ throughout the expansion process. MRRJ has a rated capacity of 396 inmates, with an operational capacity of 600. The jail averaged 843 inmates in 2020 and had 801 in custody as of Tuesday.