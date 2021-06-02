Middle River Regional Jail moves away from expansion, approves renovation

“Our current facility has a good bit of age on it and there are some definite needs there that this board is incumbent upon to address,” Fitzgerald said. “The jail requires some modifications to the current facilities to provide a better service to our current inmate population. This need is independent of any projected growth in inmate numbers or any additional population numbers at all.”

Some in attendance were wary of the claims that projects would stop at renovation. Randall Wolf, who is running for delegate in the 20th district, said he hopes there is not an agenda for further expansion behind the move.

“I’m glad that beds are off the table, and I hope this work that’s being proposed is really what’s needed to handle the facility as it currently is and is not a secret way of expanding capabilities so that later you expand beds,” Wolf said. “For me, we need a separate facility. We need a short-term mental health crisis care facility in our community to care for and evaluate them, not just make them criminals.”