Middle River Regional Jail moves away from expansion, approves renovation

VERONA — The Middle River Regional Jail will receive an overhaul, but no additional beds will be added, as the authority board voted during their meeting Tuesday afternoon to renovate instead of expanding the facility.
The project will cost approximately $14.5 million, down significantly from the $40 million price tag of a full expansion. While the renovation was presented by the board in a two-step plan, with the second step being a potential expansion in the future, the eventual motion by Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald only approved the renovation portion of the plan focused on repairs and updates to the facility.
The shift in the project is because of a lack of support from the surrounding localities for expansion, according to Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King.
“While significantly reduced in scope from the initial project under consideration, this project is targeted to meet the jail’s most urgent needs and is supported by the community-based corrections plan previously approved by this board and the state board. It is not intended to allow for additional beds,” Fitzgerald said.
Included in the renovation of the existing facility will be upgrades to the water heater, lighting, lobby security area, professional visitation area and mental health office space.
The jail will also construct an inmate medical unit and extra space for inmate laundry, as well as additional administrative, warehouse, and food service space. Fitzgerald expects all of these to be covered by the state’s 25% reimbursement for expansion that was included on the budget but told the board they had to confirm that.
“Our current facility has a good bit of age on it and there are some definite needs there that this board is incumbent upon to address,” Fitzgerald said. “The jail requires some modifications to the current facilities to provide a better service to our current inmate population. This need is independent of any projected growth in inmate numbers or any additional population numbers at all.”
Some in attendance were wary of the claims that projects would stop at renovation. Randall Wolf, who is running for delegate in the 20th district, said he hopes there is not an agenda for further expansion behind the move.
“I’m glad that beds are off the table, and I hope this work that’s being proposed is really what’s needed to handle the facility as it currently is and is not a secret way of expanding capabilities so that later you expand beds,” Wolf said. “For me, we need a separate facility. We need a short-term mental health crisis care facility in our community to care for and evaluate them, not just make them criminals.”
There was a rally outside the Augusta County Government Center before the meeting where residents protested an expansion. Anna Cubbage attended and has made her voice known at meetings regarding the issue for months. At Tuesday’s meeting, she shared the sentiments of a few other residents when she spoke to promote improve care for mentally unwell inmates.
“As a criminal justice reform advocate, I find myself increasingly frustrated living in a society that has few resources for the mentally ill or those suffering from substance abuse, but we have a seemingly endless ability to find money to fund the increase in capacity to incarcerate individuals,” Cubbage said.