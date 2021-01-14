Middle River Regional Jail 's $100M renovation will add 400 beds

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors received an update Wednesday evening from Middle River Regional Jail on its planned expansion to add nearly 400 beds for inmates to its facility.
Jail Superintendent Jeff Newton spoke to the board about the proposed plan, which calls for renovation to the existing facility, medical and laundry space, warehouse space, mental health beds and 352 additional beds for inmates. The planned renovations come after the jail’s Community Based Correction Plan (CBCP) determined the need for 1,289 beds by 2029. A CBCP is required to receive funding from the state, and MMRJ hopes for a 25% reimbursement on the project.
Currently, MMRJ has a rated capacity of 396 inmates but averaged 806 in-house inmates for the 2020 calendar year. Newton explained this number is depressed from usual years because of COVID-19, as the jail dealt with an outbreak earlier this year, but said the number is still higher than the jail was built to contain.
“It’s important to note that the jail was built anticipating 150% capacity of the jail,” Newton said. “Our populations in the jail have at times exceed 1000 inmates, so that’s 250% capacity.”
The proposed renovation selected would cost nearly $100 million to complete, but has been significantly scaled back in the written plan. Newton said the jail chose to proceed with this plan, as opposed to a cheaper plan with less space, because it is easier to scale down a project than make a small project larger.
“We didn’t want to have them submit too small of a project to the state and then figure out that it’s really not big enough and have to start over again,” Newton said.
The expansion does not bring MMRJ up to the 1,289-bed assessed need, and MMRJ will not see a new bed in their facility until 2023.
“There has been some criminal reform already, and we think there will be some impact on jail housing,” Newton said. “We’re developing what we consider to be flexible designs so that we can respond to further criminal reform. This expansion does not meet the bed requirement, so we will need to see some pretty drastic criminal justice reform to not be looking at another expansion in 10 years or less.”
The next steps for MMRJ are to finalize scope of the project, finish design, establish the 25% reimbursement from the General Assembly, hire bond counsel and secure financial options with financial advisors. MMRJ will be meeting without the year to shore up its expansion plans, which will allow them to proceed with design starting in July 2021. Construction would not begin until late 2022.
County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald explained that the jail authority board will meet during the first week of February to discuss options going forward, but he noted the project may be a hard sell to some supporters.
“The latest option that Mr. Newton shared tonight is a different level project than what we submitted to the state,” Fitzgerald said when asked about the state of investors. “We will know better after our next meeting, but several have said that this is going to be a pretty tall ask to get done.”
Also on the agenda, the board approved a bid from Meridian Waste to take over solid waste and recycling collection in the county. Previously, Bobby’s Towing Service handled collection for over three decades, but Meridian submitted the most affordable bid for the county. Meridian plans to operate in a location out of Augusta County and the contract will begin on Feb. 1. The contract will include all the services residents are accustomed to and will run for five years, with the option for two single-year renewals.
The board also approved an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the county until March 31. The act provides 14 days of paid leave for workers affected by the pandemic, but Congress chose not to extend the act beyond its Dec. 31 end date.
The Board of Supervisors will meet again Jan. 27.