Middle River Regional Jail 's $100M renovation will add 400 beds

“We didn’t want to have them submit too small of a project to the state and then figure out that it’s really not big enough and have to start over again,” Newton said.

The expansion does not bring MMRJ up to the 1,289-bed assessed need, and MMRJ will not see a new bed in their facility until 2023.

“There has been some criminal reform already, and we think there will be some impact on jail housing,” Newton said. “We’re developing what we consider to be flexible designs so that we can respond to further criminal reform. This expansion does not meet the bed requirement, so we will need to see some pretty drastic criminal justice reform to not be looking at another expansion in 10 years or less.”

The next steps for MMRJ are to finalize scope of the project, finish design, establish the 25% reimbursement from the General Assembly, hire bond counsel and secure financial options with financial advisors. MMRJ will be meeting without the year to shore up its expansion plans, which will allow them to proceed with design starting in July 2021. Construction would not begin until late 2022.

County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald explained that the jail authority board will meet during the first week of February to discuss options going forward, but he noted the project may be a hard sell to some supporters.