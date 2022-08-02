New SVASC director trades Big Apple for a home in the Valley

LYNDHURST — After 8 years of roaming the concrete canyons of New York City, the new executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center has found a home in bucolic Augusta County.

Alidia Vane took over the animal services center that serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County in July. The new job marries Vane’s love of outdoors and animals with a chance to grow professionally.

“This is an opportunity to grow in leadership and supervising capabilities,” said Vane, who spent the past year working for the New York Parks Department in the Bronx borough.

She said the new opportunity also offers the chance “to build strong relationships in the community.”

Augusta County is now the fiscal agent for the animal shelter. County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said as “Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro continue to invest and reorganize the animal services center, I am particularly pleased to have someone with Alidia’s background and education as well as her passion for animals as our director. Since starting in July she has hit the ground running and has done an excellent job of establishing an understanding of the current shelter operation and is working hard to fill some key position that will further benefit the overall operation of the shelter going forward.”

Vane inherits a challenging position. The Lyndhurst shelter is nearly full of dogs and cats needing adoption and beefing up staffing is a priority. But there is good news on the latter. An operations manager and a customer service receptionist are being sought. The shelter will soon post an opening for a part-time outreach coordinator to help with social media and work with volunteers.

Volunteers are a vital resource for the animal services center.

“They help walk dogs, help us keep the facility clean, and work on laundry and dishes,” she said.

Volunteers also run adoption events and represent the shelter to the public.

Vane loved the energy of New York where she attended college and graduate school. She is finishing a master’s in public administration from Baruch College in Manhattan. But the opportunity to move to Virginia meant a chance to be closer to her mother, who lives in Newport News, and friends who live in Northern Virginia.

“It’s different. One of the small things is that I never drove anywhere in Manhattan,” she said.

Now, Vane drives to and from a new home in Churchville where she lives with two dogs, a cat and many foster animals. She also enjoys the chance to hike in Shenandoah National Park.

Vane has started strong in her new job. As the summer winds down, the center is doing a sprucing up of the facility from 9 to 11 a.m. each Friday. That project will conclude at the end of August.

Those who wish to adopt an animal can call (540) 943-5142 to schedule a visit. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. More information about available animals is available at svasc.net.

Vane said one of her ultimate goals is “to make this [animal shelter] a resource to the community.”