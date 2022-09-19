Next chapter soon to unfold for location of former Waynesboro church

Basic United Methodist Church in Waynesboro served as a spiritual center for members and beacon of hope for the local immigrant community for decades.

But that all ended in June when the church — in business since 1891 — closed its doors. Declining membership and a number of infrastructure issues in the church on North Winchester Avenue led to the closing. The closing was approved by the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.

But a new occupant of the old church could be coming.

Rev. Douglas Forrester, superintendent of the Valley Ridge District of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, anticipates selling of the old Basic United Methodist facility in the coming months.

“A buyer has made an offer,” said Forrester, who said legal hurdles remain before the sale becomes final.

The last pastor of Basic United Methodist was Bill Jones, who has since taken over as the pastor of Glovier United Methodist Church in Waynesboro.

Jones, who came to Basic United Methodist in 2020, said “there were just too few people for such a big building. The church was facing some maintenance and capital improvements.”

While closing was a last resort for Basic, Jones said members in the low double digits were attending Sunday services. And all of the remaining Basic members were older.

Jones, who has served as the pastor of churches in larger Virginia communities including Richmond, was aware of Basic United Methodist’s long and rich history.

And more recently, the church participated in significant community outreach. Basic was the host for Casa de Amistad, an after-school tutoring program for the local Latino community.

Jones said Glovier United Methodist now is the host for Casa de Amistad. And he said the active congregation of Basic has moved to Glovier.

Forrester said his service area of United Methodist churches stretches from Verona to west of Blacksburg. He now serves 143 United Methodist churches in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia.

He said Basic United Methodist’s closing is one of three in the Valley Ridge District in the past few years.