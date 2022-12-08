 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O' Holy Night: Area churches to hold Christmas Eve, Christmas Day services

Candlelight services

Many area churches will have candelight services on Christmas Eve.

The following area churches have announced their Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service times for this year. If you have service times to add to this list, please email news@newsvirginian.com.

CHRISTMAS EVE

» First Baptist Waynesboro, 301 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, will have a family nativity service at 10 a.m, which will include carols and glow stick candles. A traditional candlelight Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. with music, scripture and communion. Visit firstbaptistwboro.org.

» Gracebuilt Church, 2639 W. Main St., Waynesboro, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service 5 to 7 p.m. Visit gracebuilt.org.

» St. John's Episcopal Church, 473 S. Wayne Avenue,  Waynesboro, will have a Christmas pageant at 5 p.m. and music and Holy Eucharist at 8 p.m. Visit st-johns-episcopal.church.

» Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mount Vernon Street, Waynesboro, will have a candlelight service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary and a candlelight and communion service at 11 p.m. in the chapel. Visit wp-church.com.

CHRISTMAS DAY

» First Baptist Waynesboro, 301 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, will have a short worship service at 10 a.m., followed by hot chocolate. A free dinner will be served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit firstbaptistwboro.org.

