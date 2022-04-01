Ollie's Bargain Outlet opens in Waynesboro

Waynesboro patrons packed into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Thursday as the store celebrated its grand opening.

The discount store promising, which markets itself on “good stuff cheap,” occupies the former Kroger location at 109 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro. Ollie’s specializes in a variety of excess or closeout merchandise, including food, housewares, pottery, sporting goods and more.

“We’re glad to be here,” said Jason Shaffer, Ollie’s district team leader. “We’ve been in Harrisonburg for many years, and we love the area. We want to make sure we can please our customers.”

Customers lined the store aisles on Thursday, a level of support Shaffer said the community has shown Ollie’s since before the opening.

“It’s been very good. We had a lot of people coming out and trying to come before we opened,” Shaffer said of the community’s response to the store. “It’s been a very good turnout for Ollie’s, and we appreciate everyone in the community.”

Karen Hinkle, who lives between Staunton and Lexington, said she frequents Ollie’s locations all over the state, from the Harrisonburg and Lexington locations to Roanoke. Hinkle enjoys checking in and seeing what each store has to offer and said the Waynesboro location will now become a part of her rotation.

“The quality is good,” Hinkle said. “You look at the dates, and the dates are fine. I like to decorate outside on my porch, and they have supplies cheaper than retail stores.”

Kroger occupied the building for almost 20 years up until 2018. With a new business finally opening in the building, customers expressed excitement about the continued economic development of the city.

“The building was sitting here for a long time, so I’m glad somebody finally moved into it,” said Gary Denton of Waynesboro. “I don’t like seeing a bunch of empty buildings in the town.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

