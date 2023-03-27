One person died Sunday as a result of an apartment fire on Arch Avenue in Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Fire Department said the person was found dead in an upstairs unit of a two-story apartment building at 369 Arch.

The fire’s cause was determined to be accidental from cooking.

The unit had about $20,000 damage, and the fire was said to be located in the kitchen of the apartment. There was also significant smoke damage to the apartment and some damage to a neighboring unit, according to the fire department.

The name of the fire victim was not released as of Monday. The fire department was still trying to notify next of kin.

Assisting the Waynesboro Fire Department in the Sunday incident were the Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro First Aid Crew.