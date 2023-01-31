One killed in Sunday Augusta County accident

One person died early Sunday in a two-car accident in Augusta County.
The Virginia State Police said a Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided in the 1300 block of White Hill Road. One death was confirmed.
The accident happened shortly before 7 a.m.
The accident is still under investigation.
News Virginian Staff Reports
