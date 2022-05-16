One person killed in Augusta County crash last week

The Virginia State Police said a North Garden man was killed last Wednesday after a two-car crash in Augusta County.

The accident happened on Little Calf Pasture Highway just north of Sunset Hill Lane.

A 2001 Toyota Echo was traveling south on Little Calf Pasture Highway when it crossed the center line and struck oncoming 2007 Chevrolet 3500.

The driver of the Toyota, Trenton A.H. Manwill, 35, of North Garden, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Joseph R. Madden 59, of Staunton, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

