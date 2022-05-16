 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person killed in Augusta County crash last week

  • 0

The Virginia State Police said a North Garden man was killed last Wednesday after a two-car crash in Augusta County.

The accident happened on Little Calf Pasture Highway just north of Sunset Hill Lane.

A 2001 Toyota Echo was traveling south on Little Calf Pasture Highway when it crossed the center line and struck oncoming 2007 Chevrolet 3500.

The driver of the Toyota, Trenton A.H. Manwill, 35, of North Garden, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Joseph R. Madden 59, of Staunton, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerian engineer turns outdated vans into solar-electric taxis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert