Opponents say Augusta County Board of Supervisors' approval of solar amendments discourages developers

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to approve amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan that strongly discourage large-scale solar projects at Wednesday’s meeting, going against the recommendation of the Planning Commission and many onlookers.
Tension flared between the board members during Wednesday’s meeting before they eventually voted 4-2 to amend the plan. South Rivers Supervisor Steve Morelli made the motion to approve, while Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull seconded. Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter and Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton were the only opposing votes, while Chairman Gerald Garber was absent.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend denial of the proposed amendments on July 13.
The new language of the comprehensive plan “strongly discourages” projects that exceed 200 acres, as well as recommends that projects not be sited on non-contiguous parcels or in close proximity to existing solar energy facilities, or in Urban Service or Community Development areas.
During the board’s discussion, Seaton took issue with the 200 acres language. Seaton said the amendments would discourage utility-scale solar developers from pursuing projects in the county.
“I think we’re giving up a lot of tax income. There is income that is a lot better when you have utility-scale projects,” Seaton said. “Our comprehensive plan says that we see a synergy between utility-scale solar and the goals of this county, and then we put in wording of 200 acres which doesn’t fit into utility-scale solar.”
Seaton referenced discussions at the board’s work session meeting on Monday, which led South River Supervisor Steve Morelli to interrupt and ask for Seaton to focus on things they had not already discussed. Although Board of Supervisors’ work sessions, and discussions held at them, are open to the public, members of the public are not allowed to participate and almost never attend. Work sessions are intended as preparation for the public hearings on Wednesday evenings.
“If Mr. Seaton has anything we did not discuss, I would be more than happy to hear it. Anything we discussed at length two nights ago, I would like to call for the question,” Morelli said with the intention of halting the discussion.
After Morelli’s call for the question failed to garner a second, Seaton continued and finished his comments, but Carter took issue with what she said was an attempt by Morelli to limit discussion.
“I am very disappointed that members of this board are trying to shut other members of this board up so that they can get their vote taken care of,” Carter said. “I think it is very important that each of us have time to speak what is on our minds, ask questions if we want, and I am just really disappointed.”
Earlier Carter and Seaton had joined to make a motion to postpone the vote until the board meeting in August in order for the supervisors to study the information that was presented by 21 speakers during the public hearing. That motion failed, 4-2.
In an attempt to soften the proposed amendment language, Seaton first proposed language to remove the 200-acre limit and then, when that failed, he proposed an amendment that retained the 200-acre limit but added language saying that supervisors could consider projects over 200 acres in some instances. Both of Seaton’s proposals were voted down 4-2, with Carter joining Seaton again.
The four members who voted in favor of the amendments did not offer their opinions on either the proposed amendments or Seaton’s proposed changes.
Before the board voted, members of the public offered their voices for over an hour. Twenty-one speakers came before the board, with 16 opposed to amendments and five in favor.
Those in favor of the amendments said the change allowed for solar projects to be regulated while still not discouraging companies from pursuing the solar development in county. Speakers also spoke in favor of preserving the viewsheds in the county and warned against the effects solar panels would have.
Kristin Donohue objected to the idea that preserving views was superficial. Donohue and her husband live on four-and-a-half acres of land in Stuarts Draft directly in front of where the now-withdrawn Round Hill Solar Project would have been sited.
“A couple of evenings ago, I went for a walk and watched the sunset over the rolling fields and over the mountains. I realized that if the solar panels were there, I would have to peer over buffers and panels,” Donohue said. “That experience of walking down a country road is something that all of us as neighbors share. It’s what lets us call where we are home.”
The members of the public opposed saw the amendments as government overreach impacting landowner’s property rights and damaging to the overall prospects of solar energy breaking into Augusta County. They also discussed how solar projects benefit farmers and help them to continue doing what they love.
Bobby Whitescarver, a farmer and conservationist from Churchville, said the comprehensive plan before the changes was adequate to allow for informed decisions on solar projects in the county.
“We have a good comprehensive plan here,” Whitescarver said. “We also have a good utility-solar ordinance, and I’ve been bragging about it to other people that these are models for other localities to use. I don’t think it’s time to change the comprehensive plan.”