Opponents say Augusta County Board of Supervisors' approval of solar amendments discourages developers

Seaton referenced discussions at the board’s work session meeting on Monday, which led South River Supervisor Steve Morelli to interrupt and ask for Seaton to focus on things they had not already discussed. Although Board of Supervisors’ work sessions, and discussions held at them, are open to the public, members of the public are not allowed to participate and almost never attend. Work sessions are intended as preparation for the public hearings on Wednesday evenings.

“If Mr. Seaton has anything we did not discuss, I would be more than happy to hear it. Anything we discussed at length two nights ago, I would like to call for the question,” Morelli said with the intention of halting the discussion.

After Morelli’s call for the question failed to garner a second, Seaton continued and finished his comments, but Carter took issue with what she said was an attempt by Morelli to limit discussion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am very disappointed that members of this board are trying to shut other members of this board up so that they can get their vote taken care of,” Carter said. “I think it is very important that each of us have time to speak what is on our minds, ask questions if we want, and I am just really disappointed.”