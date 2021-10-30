Pam Carter and Tracy Pyles facing off for Pastures District seat on Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Augusta County residents will see a pair of familiar names on Tuesday when voting for the Pastures District representative for the Board of Supervisors.

Incumbent Pam Carter faces off against Tracy Pyles, a repeat ballot from the 2017 election when Carter won the position that Pyles held for 22 years.

Pyles has openly criticized the board for increases in taxes and publicly stated the intent to lower them if he is elected to his old position. The Board of Supervisors raised the price of personal property, meal, lodging, and cigarette taxes in 2021.

“Consider that this 'RINO' Board, with its cigarette levy, has now imposed its fourth, yes fourth tax increase since March. First came a ten-cent increase of the car tax, which was then parlayed with 50% increases in both meals and lodging levies,” Pyles wrote in a letter to the News Virginian in September. “These takings come on the heels of raising real property tax to a historic high of $.63 three years ago, just before property reassessments. On average, the county’s charge for us to live in our own homes has risen 20% since January 2018.”

Carter voted against the increases in personal property and cigarette taxes, citing a lack of support for the increase from her constituents.