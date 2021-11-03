Pam Carter retains Board of Supervisors seat, John Ocheltree loses in Pastures District

Pam Carter won reelection to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Pastures District seat on Tuesday, narrowly getting past former supervisor Tracy Pyles.
Carter amassed 2,088 unofficial votes, good for 51.52% of the vote, compared to Pyles’ 1,932 votes. The race was much closer than when the two faced off in 2017 when Carter won 63% of the vote.
Carter won the majority of the votes in the Cedar Green and Buffalo Gap precincts, while Pyles led the way in Churchville Elementary, Craigsville, and Deerfield.
Carter will embark on her second term after a first headlined by pushes for expansion in the county’s broadband, while Pyles attempted to reclaim the seat he held for 22 years.
“I don't want you to think it is all lost,” Pyles wrote to supporters on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening. “I am going to press to lower both real and property Tax because they hurt families and are unnecessary. I will watch what happens with the Courthouse, but my joy in representing you is over. I am proud of winning six times, but my expiration date has come. Thanks for all the generous support, the many good wishes, the effort to help get votes. I leave knowing I gave it my best.”
On the Augusta County School Board, the Pastures incumbent was not so fortunate.
Timothy Simmons prevailed in Tuesday’s election over Dr. John Ocheltree, who has held the seat on the board for the previous 12 years.
Simmons racked up 1,757 unofficial votes, 44% of the vote, to Ocheltree’s 1,615. A third candidate, Nicholas Astarb, accounted for 572 votes.
Simmons, who is a member of the Augusta County Service Authority Board of Directors, won the highest percentage of votes of any candidate in four precincts: Buffalo Gap, Craigsville, Deerfield, and Cedar Green. Ocheltree won over 50% of the vote in the Churchville Elementary precinct.
Simmons emphasized parental rights during his campaign, a topic frequently covered at school board meetings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As parents, we have an inherent right to raise our children and be involved in the decisions affecting them,” Simmons wrote on his Facebook on Oct. 17. “Once elected, I will advocate for and, while seeking input from fellow parents, create a Parents Bill of Rights that will outline our parental rights pertaining to our children’s K-12 education within all Augusta County Schools.”