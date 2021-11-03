Pam Carter retains Board of Supervisors seat, John Ocheltree loses in Pastures District

Pam Carter won reelection to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Pastures District seat on Tuesday, narrowly getting past former supervisor Tracy Pyles.

Carter amassed 2,088 unofficial votes, good for 51.52% of the vote, compared to Pyles’ 1,932 votes. The race was much closer than when the two faced off in 2017 when Carter won 63% of the vote.

Carter won the majority of the votes in the Cedar Green and Buffalo Gap precincts, while Pyles led the way in Churchville Elementary, Craigsville, and Deerfield.

Carter will embark on her second term after a first headlined by pushes for expansion in the county’s broadband, while Pyles attempted to reclaim the seat he held for 22 years.

“I don't want you to think it is all lost,” Pyles wrote to supporters on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening. “I am going to press to lower both real and property Tax because they hurt families and are unnecessary. I will watch what happens with the Courthouse, but my joy in representing you is over. I am proud of winning six times, but my expiration date has come. Thanks for all the generous support, the many good wishes, the effort to help get votes. I leave knowing I gave it my best.”

On the Augusta County School Board, the Pastures incumbent was not so fortunate.