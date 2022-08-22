Pamela Fox announces retirement from Mary Baldwin after two decades

Mary Baldwin University President Pamela Fox announced Monday she is retiring next spring after two decades of leadership at the private Staunton university.

Fox’s retirement announcement came during the university’s annual state of the university address.

Since becoming Mary Baldwin’s president in 2003 Fox has overseen numerous initiatives, including the 2014 opening of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences, offering the institution’s first doctoral degrees and adding more than 30 new degrees or programs and overseeing major campus improvements.

Fox also cultivated diversity, equity and inclusion at Mary Baldwin. Those efforts included the creation of a social justice coalition, naming a chief diversity officer, supporting 25 years of the Office of Inclusive Excellence and supporting a residential campus with more than 50 percent of students of color.

She also brought to Mary Baldwin and Staunton the Heifetz International Music Institute, a renowned summer training program for exceptional young string musicians.

During Fox’s time in office Mary Baldwin strategically evolved into a university that now includes three distinct populations of students: residential undergraduates, online undergraduates and graduates and healthcare professional in the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences.

During Monday’s state of the university Fox said “I have been extraordinarily honored to lead and serve alongside each of you. We have worked together with shared commitment to maintain our momentum with devotion to the mission, legacy, and promising future of Mary Baldwin University.”

Jane Hardin Miller, Mary Baldwin class of 1976 and former chair of the board of trustees, said “it takes a leader with the most extraordinary qualities to guide an institution through such times and remain true to its mission. Pamela has been such a leader, and while the Mary Baldwin of today looks quite different from that of 20 years ago, she has safeguarded its mission and spirit.”

Fox became Mary Baldwin’s ninth president in 2003 after serving as a dean and administrator at Miami of Ohio. She is trained as a pianist and musicologist.