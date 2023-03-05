In a few weeks, it’s likely to cost more to pay a parking ticket in downtown Waynesboro.

City staff has studied parking fines in surrounding localities, and are recommending an increase from $10 to $20 per violation. A public hearing on the ordinance change is set for March 13, and the change could go into effect after that hearing and a final vote by Waynesboro City Council.

While the change could net the city of Waynesboro thousands more in revenue a year, that’s not the major benefit of pricier parking tickets. The goal is to free up parking quicker for downtown visitors. Many downtown locations feature a two-hour limit on parking.

Mike Wilhelm, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for public safety, said the change “would be beneficial for businesses and citizens.” And he said while many people will pay a $10 parking fine, one that costs $20 “requires a little bit more thought.”

In the memo submitted to Waynesboro City Council last week, city staff said “increased fines will help to deter business owners, employees, and visitors from intentionally violating the law in the interest of personal convenience.”

One downtown business owner hoping the change helps is Jennifer Ledford, the owner of Initial Inspiration on West Main. Her business has performed custom embroidery, digital printing and laser engraving work for the past 12 years.

Ledford said her customers don’t need two hours when they visit her business. But she said it would be helpful if downtown business owners and property owners would seek other available parking that that on Main. “I’m hoping it will make a difference,” Ledford said. “I’m hoping a lot more business and property owners don’t park on Main Street.”

Wilhelm said the city has about 1,600 spaces downtown, and averages about 350 tickets per year. Parking is tracked by a city police employee who marks tires with chalk and sets a timer. That employee works 20 to 30 hours a week tracking parking. Wilhelm said the city now receives $3,000 to $4,000 per year in parking ticket revenue.

Under the proposed change, any person tampering or covering up the chalk marks would also be liable for a $20 fine.

There is likely to be a grace period for the expected change in parking fines, according to Wilhelm. “There will be a little bit of time to get acclimated,” he said.

Over the years, the city of Waynesboro made several changes to enhance a downtown visitation. Those included adding crosswalks, more signage to help with navigation and eliminating parking meters.

Former Waynesboro Mayor and Councilman Frank Lucente favors a return to the use of parking meters. Lucente, who has an office on Main Street, said the city would reap revenue from the use of parking meters and could have a police officer patrol periodically to ticket those who have let the meters expire.

Lucente said the increase in parking fines to $20 will make downtown visitors more diligent about not exceeding the two-hour limit. And he said downtown business owners will likely park in the city’s free lots.

“I think the city will write less tickets,” Lucente said.