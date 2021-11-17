Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle near Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Waynesboro and airlifted to University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of her injuries, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.
Richard Lee Hale, 53, of Waynesboro, was driving south on Jefferson Ave around 4:35 p.m. Monday in a four-door 2014 Ford when he struck Valerie Weiss, 51, of Waynesboro, police said. Hale’s vehicle then struck a parked 2006 Honda Accord.
Weiss, who was walking near Berkeley Glenn Elementary School when hit, was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
News Virginian Staff Reports
