Police chase on I-81 ends in crash near Mint Spring

A 23-year-old man reportedly eluded police before crashing on Thursday morning in Augusta County.

Rashid C.R. Merchant-Bey, 23, of New York City, was driving a Dodge Charger traveling north on Interstate 81 around 2:20 a.m. Thursday when Virginia State Police Trooper Z.J. Blevins recorded him going 90 miles per hour in the posted 70 miles per hour zone, according to the Virginia State Police in a press release.

When Blevins activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens near mile marker 215 to pull over Merchant-Bey, the New Yorker refused to stop and sped up, according to the release.

Merchant-Bey took exit 217 near Mint Spring at a high rate of speed and ran through the intersection at the end of the ramp. He continued off the road and through the guardrail, became airborne and then struck an embankment.

Merchant-Bey was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail on one felony count of eluding police.

An adult male passenger was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

