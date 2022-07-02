Police, wildlife experts offer advice on fox sightings

The Waynesboro Police Department is fielding phone calls and complaints about fox sightings this summer, but the department and a state wildlife expert offer practical advice on how to deal with the animals.

The police department said any signs of a fox with issues such as being staggered or acting aggressively might necessitate a call to the department at (540) 942-6675.

Mike Fies, a wildlife research biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources in Verona, said certain measures can be taken to discourage foxes from staying in someone’s backyard. The best advice Fies offers is not to make foxes feel welcome.

Leftover food such as that given family pets can attract foxes, according to Fies. Even bird feeders will gain the attention of foxes, Fies said.

“They (foxes) are attracted to animals such as squirrels who come to bird feeders,” he said.

One of the best solutions for persistent foxes are private wildlife nuisance trappers. Fies said written information about trappers in the area is available on the Department of Wildlife Resources website.

Fies said such trappers charge for their services. The Department of Wildlife Resources also offers suggestions on its conflict line about how to deal with nuisance animals. The toll free wildlife conflict helpline can be reached by calling 1-855-571-9003.

Normally, foxes do not pose a threat to humans. But Fies said disoriented or aggressive behavior by a fox is not a good sign. And the biologist said the most common fox native to Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County area is the red fox.

Being vigilant about not attracting foxes helps, as does communicating with neighbors.

“Talk to neighbors. Foxes will den under people’s buildings,” said Fies, who said wire mesh can be used to discourage foxes from locating in crawl spaces under buildings.

