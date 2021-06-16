Popeyes, Chipotle, Sheetz to come to Waynesboro Marketplace

The former site of Ladd Elementary School will be converted into the Waynesboro Marketplace, featuring tenants like Chipotle and Popeyes Chicken, according to an announcement from the landowners.
Mitchener Properties, LLC, based in Charlotte, NC, announced on Wednesday the initial tenants for the new Waynesboro Marketplace will be Sheetz, Chipotle, Popeyes Chicken, Aspen Dental and Take 5 Oil Change. These stores will be located along Rosser Avenue.
Development of the 13-acre site will be in three phases; demolition of the current structure and site development; construction of five retail and consumer services buildings and Rosser Avenue improvements; and additional retail/services in the rear of the site.
Phase one is scheduled to begin soon with phase two estimated to be completed in mid-2022.
“The further development of the Rosser Avenue corridor is a great complement to the area’s recent growth,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said. “The addition of these national brand establishments continues to secure Waynesboro’s position as a destination of choice for visitors and provides additional amenities and options for citizens.”
The Waynesboro Marketplace will be in the heart of the exit 94 (Interstate 64) regional retail corridors. In addition to major shopping, lodging and dining venues, the area has seen significant investment in the last few years with over 500 residential units built or planned, a $1 million upgrade to the VDOT Park-N-Ride providing additional parking spaces, new transit facilities and other amenities, plus new retail, food and medical services opening within the last few months.
“I am looking forward to begin development of the site which will bring new jobs and added tax revenue,” said Bill Mitchener, “All of the tenants are very excited to locate in Waynesboro and the cooperation of Augusta County and the City of Waynesboro to help facilitate this development has been amazing. It is great to work with a pro development community!”
“Revitalization of the former Ladd School site is another milestone in the development of the exit 94 area,” said Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro director of Economic Development and Tourism. “This area has seen a dramatic change in the last two decades and offers a multitude of options for dining, shopping, and services for citizens and visitors.”
The Ladd elementary school was operated by the Augusta County School Board from 1965 until 2014. It was part of the 1986 annexation of the area by the City.