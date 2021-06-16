Popeyes, Chipotle, Sheetz to come to Waynesboro Marketplace

The former site of Ladd Elementary School will be converted into the Waynesboro Marketplace, featuring tenants like Chipotle and Popeyes Chicken, according to an announcement from the landowners.

Mitchener Properties, LLC, based in Charlotte, NC, announced on Wednesday the initial tenants for the new Waynesboro Marketplace will be Sheetz, Chipotle, Popeyes Chicken, Aspen Dental and Take 5 Oil Change. These stores will be located along Rosser Avenue.

Development of the 13-acre site will be in three phases; demolition of the current structure and site development; construction of five retail and consumer services buildings and Rosser Avenue improvements; and additional retail/services in the rear of the site.

Phase one is scheduled to begin soon with phase two estimated to be completed in mid-2022.

“The further development of the Rosser Avenue corridor is a great complement to the area’s recent growth,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said. “The addition of these national brand establishments continues to secure Waynesboro’s position as a destination of choice for visitors and provides additional amenities and options for citizens.”