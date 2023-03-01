Residents of Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road neighborhood filled Rosenwald Community Center Tuesday to suggest ways the city could help the neighborhood with federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

The city is receiving $172,162 in CDBG money this year, and those funds must fit one of three criteria to be spent. The three national goals include helping low and moderate income persons, preventing and eliminating slums and blight and meeting a particularly urgent need.

For two hours, Port Republic residents suggested a list of needs that could become part of the city’s CDBG action plan. The plan will be finalized by July and submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The list includes fixing drainage problems, improvement of neighborhood streets and sidewalks, water improvements and handicapped accessibility at Rosenwald Community Center.

Jeanie McCutcheon, the co-owner of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home in the neighborhood, said road repairs are badly needed on Port Republic Road. “Black top this road. We are part of this city and this needs to be considered,” said McCutcheon, who is also vice president of the Port Republic Historical & Community Association.

Leslie Tate, director of Waynesboro’s community development department, said some of the ideas presented Tuesday qualify for CDBG use. She said replacement of sidewalks, drainage improvements and handicapped accessibility all qualify.

And while there was frustration from the neighborhood residents about the limited nature of the CDBG funding this year, Tate said the goal of Tuesday’s meeting was to identify needs, not focus on the cost of those needs.

An action plan for the Port Republic Road neighborhood was approved by Waynesboro City Council last year. Tate said accomplishing the goals of that plan would require separate grants not related to the CDBG program.

Tuesday’s meeting was one of two the city is holding in neighborhoods where the CDBG money could be used for projects. Tate said the city plans a meeting in March or April in Waynesboro’s Basic City neighborhood to hear about projects for that area.