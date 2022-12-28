Program addresses treatment, avoiding criminal conviction

STAUNTON — Violent offenders and those involved in a distribution of narcotics will still have their day in court in Augusta County.

But for the first-time offenders using drugs, there is a way to not only avoid a felony or misdemeanor conviction, but to receive much-needed treatment for their problem.

The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Pathways Program can help those who meet the program criteria through a vetting process, and also avoid the fines and court costs that go with the criminal justice system.

But if you used a firearm, are accused of strangling or domestic violence or are charged with drug distribution, Pathways can’t help you.

Jack Belcher, the Pathways Program manager, said treatment and avoiding a criminal conviction are often just part of what is needed.

“They may also need food, shelter and transportation. We have to address providing those needs,” he said. Such resources may be needed to sustain the individual’s recovery after treatment. Belcher said Pathways accesses more than 100 treatment and resource providers to help with their clients.

Assistant Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Caleb Kramer said about 90 percent of the referrals to Pathways come from drug cases. He said the screening is rigorous and similar to such agencies as Blue Ridge Court Services. “We have to gauge the level of dependence,” he said.

When the program began it was known as the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program. But the change to Pathways better reflected the full scope of the program. The program initially involved only misdemeanor offenses, but grew to include felonies, and the assistance of Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in the evaluation of referrals.

Belcher said Pathways is also reaching out to first responders such as EMTs, emergency room staff and private outpatient providers, to refer people who need help, but have not been criminally charged.

Kramer applied for and received a $600,000 federal Justice Department grant in 2020 for the program. That funding has paid for the hiring of Belcher, who has decades of experience dealing with behavioral health programs.

There have been about 100 referrals to the program. Kramer said those receiving services must be followed for at least a year. And he said success avoiding recidivism can only be measured over a period of three years. But there are already hopeful signs.

“We have people who have given up meth addiction,” said Kramer, who said the ultimate goal is for the treated person to be independent.

Kramer plans to apply for a new $600,000 Justice Department grant next year for Pathways. A portion of the new funding is to bring on peer recovery specialists, those who have had similar experiences to the Pathways clients.