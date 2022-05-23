Public hearing on I-81 Staunton widening set for Tuesday

VDOT will hold a public hearing Tuesday afternoon on the proposed widening of Interstate 81 in Augusta County near Staunton.

VDOT officials will offer displays of the project and will be available for questioning from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VDOT Staunton District Office auditorium on 811 Commerce Road in Staunton. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or 10 days after Tuesday.

The project calls for the widening I-81 northbound and southbound to three lanes between exit 221 (I-64 interchange) and exit 225 (Route 262/Woodrow Wilson Parkway).

VDOT Staunton Spokesman Ken Slack said the transportation agency hopes to expedite the improvements by seeking a design/build contractor, who can both do the engineering and construction.

“It is possible we could see some construction by 2023,” said Slack, who said VDOT hopes to bid the project and have a contract by spring 2023.

The I-81-Staunton project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, which seeks to improve safety and reliability of the 325 miles of the interstate in Virginia. The $2 billion project was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2018, and funding was provided by the Virginia General Assembly in the spring of 2019.

A number of the projects identified in the CIP program are centered on urban areas on I-81. Interstate 81 improvements are also slated for the Harrisonburg and Roanoke/Salem areas, Slack said.

Slack emphasized the importance of the public appearing at Tuesday’s public hearing or providing written comments.

He said any stakeholder who is involved with I-81 Staunton should be involved whether “it is business owners, property owners or truck drivers.”

“We have a general idea of what we want to do,” he said. “But there are some things people can point out.” Slack said someone could point to historic resources impacted by a project.

The I-81 Staunton widening project carries a $172.4 million cost. The bulk of the cost, according to VDOT, is nearly $156 million for construction. More information about the project is available at the following link: virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/interstate-81-staunton-area-widening.asp.