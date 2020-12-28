Rare Lyndhurst ponds protected in conservation efforts

For much of the 20th and 21st centuries, the land surrounding the ponds has been used to graze cattle, but under DCR, the land will be returned to a more natural state. “The pond is the primary focus, but we will manage the site in blocks,” Urgo explained. He noted that for the last 15,000 years, from the last glacial period until the 20th century, the landscape was managed by fire, both natural and manmade.

“About 80 acres will be returned to Virginia native grasses like big and little bluestem, as well as other native warm season grasses and forbs,” Urgo said.

There will also be a block of the property where the native forest will be restored. One of the trees that Urgo hopes will return in larger numbers is shortleaf pine (Pinus echinata), a slow growing, straight, prized timber tree. These pines are rarer today because they were heavily timbered for naval use and because they require fire for germination. One beautiful example stands on the property today just a few hundred yards from the sinkhole pond.

To manage the property for burning, Urgo will divide the site into several blocks with each section being burned every two or three years. “Hopefully this will leave us with a mosaic of habitat diversity,” he said.