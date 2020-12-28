Rare Lyndhurst ponds protected in conservation efforts

LYNDHURST — At first glance, a sinkhole pond might not appear that impressive to a passerby. After all, it is just another swampy spot in the woods, right? Well, think again.
These naturally occurring wetlands, called Shenandoah Valley Sinkhole Ponds, contain some of the rarest habitats in the world, found only at the western foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties.
The unique geology of this landscape — the acidic soil of the alluvial fan over top of deep limestone — and the intermittent wet conditions — sometimes the water is deep and sometimes the ponds are so dry that one can walk across them — means that very specific plants and animals have evolved to survive in these rare and rather harsh environments.
This summer one of those globally rare habitats in eastern Augusta County was added to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Natural Area Preserve System, a program established in 1989 to protect Virginia’s rare natural communities. The 350-acre Lyndhurst Ponds site was acquired from Waynesboro Nurseries and the Quillen family with funds from the DuPont Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement.
“By protecting and restoring this rare species habitat, we further our mission to protect Virginia’s biodiversity and address the ongoing global extinction crisis,” noted Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler. The Lyndhurst acquisition put the number of natural area preserves at 65, covering more than 58,000 acres.
Although the rare flora and fauna found at the site don’t know it, they are part of a special rags to riches story. The property would have been heavily impacted by the construction and operation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP), Dominion’s proposed 600-mile long, 42-inch high-pressure natural gas line that would have cut through the property. The July announcement of the new natural area preserve came just four days after Dominion pulled the plug on the ACP, meaning that the property went from “endangered” to “protected” in just a few days.
I recently had the opportunity to tour these ponds with members of the Quillen family and Tyler Urgo, who is the Shenandoah Valley Region Steward for 13 Virginia Division of Natural Heritage properties in the Shenandoah Valley.
Urgo is a 2004 Fort Defiance High School graduate. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in environmental science at James Madison and a master’s degree in wildlife science at Texas A&M.
Urgo talked about the special nature of sinkhole ponds and laid out the management plan for the new preserve for the next several years.
“Shenandoah Valley Sinkhole Ponds are unique and rare assemblages of plants and some animals. Because of the DuPont settlement, we have the opportunity to restore our natural heritage here,” he explained.
The Lyndhurst site contains several sinkhole ponds, including the “crown jewel” of the property, a large sinkhole pond where rare plants such as Virginia sneezeweed (helenium virginicum), valley doll’s eyes (boltonia montana), black-fruited spikerush (eleocharis melanocarpa) and lowland loosestrife (lysimachia hybrida).grow. The ponds are also home to the rare tiger salamander.
For much of the 20th and 21st centuries, the land surrounding the ponds has been used to graze cattle, but under DCR, the land will be returned to a more natural state. “The pond is the primary focus, but we will manage the site in blocks,” Urgo explained. He noted that for the last 15,000 years, from the last glacial period until the 20th century, the landscape was managed by fire, both natural and manmade.
“About 80 acres will be returned to Virginia native grasses like big and little bluestem, as well as other native warm season grasses and forbs,” Urgo said.
There will also be a block of the property where the native forest will be restored. One of the trees that Urgo hopes will return in larger numbers is shortleaf pine (Pinus echinata), a slow growing, straight, prized timber tree. These pines are rarer today because they were heavily timbered for naval use and because they require fire for germination. One beautiful example stands on the property today just a few hundred yards from the sinkhole pond.
To manage the property for burning, Urgo will divide the site into several blocks with each section being burned every two or three years. “Hopefully this will leave us with a mosaic of habitat diversity,” he said.
“A burn takes 40 to 50 people and a lot of planning. It takes many days to plan and one day to burn. Before a match is ever struck here, it will probably be at least the spring of 2022.
In addition to plantings of grasses and trees and fire management, Urgo’s team will also work to control the spread of invasive plants such as autumn olive and tree of heaven that are now on the property.
Urgo is excited about the opportunity to preserve and manage the Lyndhurst Ponds Natural Area Preserve, but notes that the process to return the site to its natural state before European settlement will not happen overnight.
“A lot of monitoring will take place and it will be a decade long process,” he said.