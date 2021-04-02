Republican gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox hosts meet-and-greet in Verona

“I came down and said the following about that bill: as long as I have a microphone I will stand up for life,” Cox said. “It’s Easter, and that’s when we all have a wonderful celebration of Christ’s resurrection, but King David was always one of my favorite Old Testament characters. In Psalm 193, he says ‘you created my innermost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.’”

Cox pointed out several issues that he said he would work to fix upon election, with Virginia’s Parole Board being a primary example. He said the parole board had been violating the law and railroading inmates through the process who did not deserve to be released. Northam proposed funding yesterday to conduct an exterior investigation into reports of violations.

Pam Carter, the Pastures supervisor for the county, asked a question regarding state-wide mandates, such as raises for teachers, and how he viewed those in relation to how they affect local communities.

“Our position was that it might be the best idea in the world but once you do that, you really do put the burden on the localities,” Cox said. “There was a recognition from us that state-wide mandates had gone too far. In my last few years, I almost never voted for a bill that had that local impact.”