Residents clash over body cameras at Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting

VERONA — The discussion surrounding body cameras continues in Augusta County, as both protestors and counter-protestors stood outside of the sheriff’s office before making their voice known at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
In front of the sheriff’s office were dozens of signs reading messages from “Black Lives Matter” to “Back the Blue.” Protestors have been gathering outside of the sheriff’s office regularly since two shooting incidents in May, with counter-protesters supporting law enforcement joining the fray recently. People from both groups held signs facing Lee Highway and shouted words of support for their cause through megaphones.
At times, the two groups projected megaphone interference at one another to overpower the voices on display.
When the board meeting came, both sides took advantage of the public forum, with nearly all in attendance being in favor of body cameras for deputies but disagreeing on the methods to reach that point.
At the June 9 supervisors meeting, speakers suggested a plan that included residents raising half of the money for body cameras while the county would cover the other half. McKenzie McQueary of Fishersville said the county’s lack of response to this suggestion indicates the county does not value minority lives as highly as white lives.
“Even if you don’t support what we fight for, body cameras are for everyone, including the officers who wear them so they can go home to their families,” McQueary said. “The board needs to do something about this because it’s evident that Donald Smith does not want them.”
Chanda McGuffin, the co-founder of RISE in Waynesboro, said her organization had received 20 calls with complaints about misconduct from Augusta County deputies. To her surprise, she said most of the calls were from White residents, and people were afraid to speak to any officials regarding their complaints.
Similar complaints in Waynesboro have been alleviated by body camera footage in the past, said McGuffin, who added the issue was larger than skin color.
“Without body and dash cameras, there is no transparency to the community,” McGuffin said. “We should all want body cameras living in Augusta County. It’s not about race. It’s about right and wrong.”
Warren Cash and his wife Page Cash, of Stuarts Draft, both showed up to offer support to local law enforcement.
Warren Cash said the county was being painted with a narrative based on lies, and while he agrees with the need for body cameras, he does not agree with the methods.
“This small group doesn’t represent our community,” he said. “We support our law enforcement in this community. If [body cameras] will make accountability better then I agree with them, but the way they’re going about it is not the right way to do things.”
Page Cash said their business, Queen City Strength in Staunton, had been targeted since their involvement in protests a couple of weeks ago. She said protesters harassed customers and her son and didn’t approve of outside parties coming in and giving broad statements about the county.
“The actors you saw here earlier putting on a show, most of them are not residents of Augusta County,” Page Cash said of the protesters.
Chairman Gerald Garber said at the June 9 meeting the issue would need to be handled during the county’s next budget session and their hands were tied until then.
Sheriff Smith posted records of his previous requests to the board for body cams on Facebook but acknowledged that he prioritized other funds such as deputy raises over the equipment.