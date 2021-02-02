Residents voice concerns about Middle River Regional Jail proposed expansion

“I think we’ve learned a lot in the last year about diversion prospects, so I think we need to pause and look at how the money can be better spent to serve citizens here with mental health or drug addictions,” Randall Wolf, of Stuarts Draft, said. “Jail cells are not care cells, we need different facilities and different treatment options for those citizens. You’re two years out before another bed will be available, so let’s learn from what the last year has taught us and figure this out.”

Gabriel Curry, of Waynesboro, spoke similar sentiments to Wolf and asked the board to showcase a willingness to other possibilities.

“We understand that you all didn’t create this problem but you are responsible for either fixing it, or perpetuating it,” Curry said. “At what point should we expect for someone in a position of authority to have a spine and look at new information outside of jail expansion entirely to solve this problem.”

Newton urged anyone in attendance to send any ideas they have, as expansion is not the first choice for MRRJ either.