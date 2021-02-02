Residents voice concerns about Middle River Regional Jail proposed expansion

VERONA — Local residents made sure to voice their opinions when the Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board met Tuesday afternoon to discuss financial considerations for its proposed expansion that would cost more than $40 million.
The proposed expansion would add 400 beds to the facility and include renovations and expansions to the warehouse, mental health and laundry facilities. Currently, the jail has a rated capacity of 396, with a maximum operational capacity of 600 for sufficient care. However, MRRJ averaged 843 prisoners per day in 2020, which is lower than normal because of COVID-19, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Newton.
Based on an internal needs assessment, the jail requires 1,289 beds by 2029 to meet population requirements. The proposed expansion would only get them around half of the way there, and no new beds would be added to the jail until 2023 at the earliest.
The jail is seeking to receive 25% of the funds for the project from the Commonwealth but is not included in Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget for 2022. As well as the state, the jail would need four-fifths approval from the local jurisdictions.
Several residents in attendance discussed issues with the plan, with the primary concern being that it does not come close to solving the overpopulation issue at the jail. A few in attendance felt that the board had not fully looked into the possible solutions before hatching the expansion plan, including different treatment options for offenders with drug addictions or mental health problems.
“I think we’ve learned a lot in the last year about diversion prospects, so I think we need to pause and look at how the money can be better spent to serve citizens here with mental health or drug addictions,” Randall Wolf, of Stuarts Draft, said. “Jail cells are not care cells, we need different facilities and different treatment options for those citizens. You’re two years out before another bed will be available, so let’s learn from what the last year has taught us and figure this out.”
Gabriel Curry, of Waynesboro, spoke similar sentiments to Wolf and asked the board to showcase a willingness to other possibilities.
“We understand that you all didn’t create this problem but you are responsible for either fixing it, or perpetuating it,” Curry said. “At what point should we expect for someone in a position of authority to have a spine and look at new information outside of jail expansion entirely to solve this problem.”
Newton urged anyone in attendance to send any ideas they have, as expansion is not the first choice for MRRJ either.
“If anyone has any ideas, share them,” Newton said. “If you have specific changes you think should be made to the Code of Virginia, send them over. If you have ideas about the nature of people being incarcerated, share them. If you have sentencing guidelines changes you want to recommend, share them. We do not want to expand our jail.”
Another concern was the cost for taxpayers. The current cost of the project is advertised at $40 million, but with debt payments, it is projected to reach around $65 million. Attendee Anna Cubbage took issue with the discrepancy between the two numbers and called them misleading.
“This is not being presented in a way that is easy for a commoner to understand,” she said. “That’s your responsibility to display that if this is what you’re asking of the taxpayers. You are elected officials. Your job is to serve the public, and you’re being misleading.”
If the project is approved, the design contract will be finalized in July, while bids for construction will not start to be received until August or September of 2022, according to the official project schedule.
For now, the jail will continue to make the rounds and pitch the expansion to surrounding city councils and board of supervisors, as they did in Augusta County earlier this month.