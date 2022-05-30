Retired delegate, Navy veteran puts Memorial Day in perspective

STAUNTON — Former House District 20 Del. Dickie Bell paid tribute Monday to America’s fallen soldiers across the country’s history.

Bell, who served five terms as a General Assembly member from Staunton, also served as a Vietnam era Navy corpsman. He spoke during the annual Memorial Day service at Gypsy Hill Park sponsored by Staunton VFW Post 2216.

While the day began with the Stonewall Brigade Band cranking out one patriotic song after another to a large crowd, Bell offered a perspective on what the day was all about. He said Memorial Day was both a somber day and one of celebration.

“This is a day to reflect on those who made the supreme sacrifice,” said Bell, who said the celebration was of lives “well lived but cut short.” He noted that many who have died in war were teenagers or young adults.

He went down a list of the hundreds of thousands who lost lives defending the United States dating back to the Revolutionary War. He said all who died “were heroes who were more than a number or a statistic.”

As a Vietnam era veteran, Bell remembers soldiers returning from service in that war who were subjected to criticism and ridicule for the unpopular conflict, a war that sparked protests across the United States.

“We (veterans) were told not wear our uniforms. We were insulted and spit on by people we were willing to die for,” Bell said.

But throughout America’s history, Bell said “most have heeded the call when freedom was threatened.”

The hour long program included memorial wreaths from several veterans and service organizations and a table to honor those who were prisoners of war and those missing in action.

While Memorial Day is special day of remembrance, Bell told the crowd at Gypsy Hill Park that every day is Memorial Day for those to “grieve our friends and brothers lost.”