The pandemic shut down Waynesboro’s popular Riverfest for two years, but the free event celebrating the South River returns for the second straight year next Saturday with a full slate of events.

Constitution Park is the site and events start at 10:30 a.m., wrapping up with the popular South River Duck Race at 4:15 p.m. Sales of rubber ducks help fund the costs of Riverfest.

Some of the other traditional events return, including the Reptile World Show featuring snakes and other reptiles at 10:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., Waynesboro’s Wildlife Center of Virginia will display some of the animals it takes care of.

Urbie Nash of Waynesboro, the organizer of Riverfest, said the turnout last year was robust. He anticipates a similar crowd for this year’s event. There are fun activities for kids at this year’s Riverfest including a fishing rodeo, children’s face painting and canoe rides.

But Nash wants visitors to Riverfest to walk away learning more about the South River, and its revitalization over the past couple of decades.

“I’m hoping people will come and develop a deeper appreciation of how the South River has recovered ecologically and how it has become a centerpiece for recreation,” Nash said.

He said the opening of the South River Greenway has helped users understand the beauty and value of the river. But Nash said Riverfest offers a chance “to acquaint people about this wonderful amenity in the community.”

New to Riverfest this year in a separate tent near the river are Riverside Chats. Mary Katharine Froehlich, the owner of Stone Soup Books in downtown Waynesboro, will moderate discussions with four authors starting at 10:15 a.m.

The authors will discuss their books. Froehlich said the books will also be available for purchase and signing. Leading off the speakers at 10:15 a.m. will be Paul Bugas, retired fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. He will talk about his book, “Freshwater Fishes of South River.”

At 11:15 a.m., Harvey Ussery, author of “The Small Scale Poultry Flock,” will talk about how small scale farmers and gardeners can be good stewards of the environment and prevent damaging runoff to rivers.

Avid hiker Leonard M. Adkins will discuss hiking, and his book, “Hiking & Traveling The Blue Ridge Parkway.” At 2:30 p.m., Lynn Coffey, a Love resident, will talk about her book “Backroads” book that details the life of mountain people.

Froehlich said the Riverside Chats are building on what has been done with Riverfest in the past. “Each of the speakers will cover a wide range of topics,” she said.

Riverfest started in 1997 with the mission of educating the community about the South River. Over the years, the annual event has grown into one of the area’s most successful festivals.