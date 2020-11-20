Riverheads senior embraced by community after leukemia diagnosis

Less than 10 weeks ago on Sept. 13, Riverheads High School senior Jeremiah Hughes heard the news nobody wants to hear this year: he had COVID-19.

After a month, something wasn’t right. Jeremiah still had a fever and was struggling with low energy levels and appetites.

Bobbi Hughes, his mother, continued to advocate for further testing. She knew the length of the symptoms was not normal even while dealing with a virus the world does not fully understand. Eventually, they met with a hematologist on Oct. 6 who tried to explain the symptoms as COVID-19, but blood tests were taken anyway.

“Finally, Dr. Raybon agreed to do some more testing on Jeremiah, and he discovered within two hours that Jeremiah has leukemia,” Bobbi said. “I was just going off a mother’s gut. It was just this nagging feeling, and he wasn’t acting like himself.”

Soon after his diagnosis, Jeremiah began treatment at the University of Virginia Medical Center, but before Jeremiah departed for Charlottesville, his community met him in his time of need. Amy Huffer, a family friend, asked if it would be OK if members of their church came to pray for Jeremiah.

Because of Jeremiah’s health, they were not allowed to come inside the house, but Huffer said they would gather outside to pray for him.